Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: General view of Paris
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Eiffel Tower and rooftops of Paris, France, March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier
world

France raises terror alert warning to highest level

3 Comments
PARIS

The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defence officials with President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal said in a post on X that the decision, which comes months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, was taken "in light of the Islamic State's claiming responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country".

France's terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent.

It allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports and religious sites.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country

France and Russia stand shoulder to shoulder, brother with brother, against the whomever planned and executed the recent terror attack against concert goers in Europe.

Step 1, time to limit the flow of weapons into the area in which ISIS terror cells are hiding.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

France and Russia stand shoulder to shoulder, brother with brother, against the whomever planned and executed the recent terror attack against concert goers in Europe.

Why? Russia is enacting terror just like this on the citizens of Ukraine daily. Why should we feel bad for Russia?

The civilians deserve pity. Russia deserves none.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

ThubanToday  07:06 am JST

responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country

France and Russia stand shoulder to shoulder, brother with brother

But do they? Really?

France isn’t currently trying to take over another country through violence and war crimes.

France doesn’t have sham elections where the opposition is poisoned. Or falls out of windows, or is shot walking through Red Square.

Nope, you guys stand alone. Feel sorry for your citizens, but you are not allies in some great struggle.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo