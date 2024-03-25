France raises terror alert warning to highest level

The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defence officials with President Emmanuel Macron.
Attal said in a post on X that the decision, which comes months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, was taken "in light of the Islamic State's claiming responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country".
France's terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent.
It allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports and religious sites.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Thuban
France and Russia stand shoulder to shoulder, brother with brother, against the whomever planned and executed the recent terror attack against concert goers in Europe.
Step 1, time to limit the flow of weapons into the area in which ISIS terror cells are hiding.
Strangerland
Why? Russia is enacting terror just like this on the citizens of Ukraine daily. Why should we feel bad for Russia?
The civilians deserve pity. Russia deserves none.
John
ThubanToday 07:06 am JST
But do they? Really?
France isn’t currently trying to take over another country through violence and war crimes.
France doesn’t have sham elections where the opposition is poisoned. Or falls out of windows, or is shot walking through Red Square.
Nope, you guys stand alone. Feel sorry for your citizens, but you are not allies in some great struggle.