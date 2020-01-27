Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France reports 27% increase in anti-Semitic acts

0 Comments
PARIS

Anti-Semitic acts increased in France last year by 27%, acts against Muslims inched higher while anti-Christian acts remained stable but highest of all, France’s interior minister said Sunday, denouncing the situation as intolerable.

On top of that, acts described as bearing a racist and xenophobic character, mostly threats, more than doubled between 2018 and 2019 — increasing from 496 to 1,142, according to a statement by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

“Expressions and acts of hate, whether they target origins or religious beliefs, whether they take the form of physical violence or verbal threats, are an intolerable attack on our common project, the foundations of our social ... pact,” the statement said.

To mobilize against forces of hate, and its banalization, the ministry is creating a network of special investigators around France. And it has designated experts on racism and anti-Semitism in gendarmeries and departments, the statement said.

The statistics revealing the “permanence of anti-Semitic hate” take on a particular meaning as the world marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp, he noted.

A total of 687 anti-Semitic acts were counted in 2019, compared to 541 the previous year. The account by the interior ministry showed that 151 of the acts were of the most severe category, “actions,” meaning attacks on people or their possessions, theft or physical acts. There were 536 threats.

Anti-Muslim acts were counted at 154 compared to 100 in 2018. Anti-Christian acts were stable in 2019, but the figure was high at 1,052, mainly attacks on goods or property with a religious character.

An online platform that would allow investigators to chat with witnesses and victims of hate is being set up, among a series of new measures now in place or in the works, the statement said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog