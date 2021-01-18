France reports further 141 coronavirus deaths, more than 16,600 cases

France reported a further 141 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll since March to 70,283, the public health authority said.

It also reported 16,642 new infections within the previous 24 hours.

The infection figures on Sundays are usually lower because fewer tests are taken. The number of daily cases has been hovering around 20,000 for the last week.

The Health Ministry said in a separate statement that 422,127 people had now been vaccinated, up from about 413,000 on Saturday.

