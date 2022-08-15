Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France says its troops have left Mali

0 Comments
PARIS

France said on Monday that all of its troops battling Islamist militants in Mali since 2013 have now left the country after a decision in February to withdraw over the deterioration of relations between Paris and Bamako.

"Today at 13:00 (Paris time), the last military unit of the Barkhane force present on Malian territory crossed the border between Mali and Niger," a defence ministry statement said.

After almost a decade where they were based in Mali to fight Islamist insurgents around West Africa, France and military allies have said they would do so from Niger instead.

"France remains engaged in the (wider) Sahel (region), in the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad region with all partners committed to stability and to the fight against terrorism," the French presidency said in a statement.

Coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso have weakened France's alliances in its former colonies, emboldened jihadists who control large swathes of desert and scrubland, and opened the door to greater Russian influence.

Niger will become the hub for French troops, with some 1,000 soldiers based in the capital Niamey along with fighter jets, drones and helicopters, French officials told reporters last month. Another 300-400 would be dispatched for special operations with Niger troops in the border regions with Burkina and Mali.

A further 700-1,000 are to be based in Chad and an undisclosed number of special forces operating elsewhere in the region. French troops will no longer carry out missions or pursue militants into Mali once the exit was complete, the officials said.

© (Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog