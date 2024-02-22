Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French farmers have resumed direct action put step up pressure on the government Photo: AFP
world

France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again

0 Comments
By Anne RENAUT
PARIS

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal sought to head off fresh farmers' protests Wednesday, as they resumed direct action including dumping produce and blocking roads in pursuit of their demands.

Attal promised to elevate agriculture "to the status of a fundamental national interest", outlining a agriculture bill designed to address farmers' grievances.

Already last month, farmers had staged crippling nationwide protests before their unions called for them to be suspended following promises of reform from the government.

But this weekend's national agriculture show has become a de facto deadline for the government to meet their demands.

Even as Attal was speaking Wednesday, farmers were blockading a stretch of around 70 kilometers on a motorway in the south of the country.

On Tuesday, farmers had blocked a milk transport in protest against wholesale prices they say are too low, and set fire to tires at roundabouts.

In some of the angriest protests in Europe, French farmers were out in force for more than a week in January, using tractors to block key roads into Paris and other major highways nationwide.

Their grievances include burdensome environmental rules, the threat of cheap imports from outside the EU, and measures to address the low income many of them still suffer.

On Wednesday, Attal announced a forthcoming law would lay out measures "in black and white".

He said it was aimed at achieving "farming and food sovereignty" for France, and incorporate the dozens of promises already made to protesting farmers since the start of the crisis.

It would also create a new basis for negotiations between producers and wholesalers to improve the income of farmers, a key issue for the sector.

Already, payments under the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) have been made much faster than at this time last year, he said.

Several million euros have been paid out in emergency aid, notably to livestock farmers, he added.

France will also stop using its current national indicator for pesticide reduction -- which farmers' unions wanted to get rid of -- using an EU indicator instead, he said.

"That is what farmers wanted," he said.

This measure was decided despite protests from environmental groups.

But the government stood by its target of cutting pesticide use by 50 percent by 2030, said Attal.

The government will also make it easier for farmers to get temporary visas for foreign seasonal agriculture workers, and will continue to waive payroll taxes on almost all seasonal farm work, he added.

The FNSEA and the Young Farmers (JA) union had already announced they will lead a column of tractors to the agriculture show in Paris Friday ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit.

Macron will visit the Salon de l'Agriculture on Saturday, as is traditional for France's presidents.

Farmers' unions have made it clear they want ironclad assurances that their grievances have been being addressed before then.

"The time of political decisions has come," said Arnaud Rousseau, head of the biggest farmers' union FNSEA, late Tuesday. "Expectations are running high."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog