Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France steps up security for July 14 Bastille Day festivities after recent riots

0 Comments
PARIS

France will step up security measures for the country's annual July 14 Bastille Day national festival, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday, after the country was hit by riots following the deadly police shooting of a teenager near Paris.

Darmanin told reporters that 130,000 police would be mobilized from Thursday evening onwards. Helicopters and special police units such as the RAID and GIGN divisions would also be on standby, he added.

Riots broke out at the end of June after police shot dead Nahel M, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, when the youth did not comply with an order to stop his car.

Protests over his death started in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where he was shot, then spread rapidly to other major cities such as Lyon and Marseille.

The riots have since subsided but police fear unrest on the evening of the July 14 public holiday, known as Bastille Day to commemorate the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison - a key date in the French Revolution.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo