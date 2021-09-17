Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Many nurses have been reluctant to get vaccinated Photo: AFP/File
world

France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers

8 Comments
PARIS

Thousands of health workers across France have been suspended without pay for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of a deadline this week, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.

"Some 3,000 suspensions were notified yesterday to employees at health centers and clinics who have not yet been vaccinated," Veran told RTL radio.

He added that "several dozens" had turned in their resignations rather than sign up for the jabs.

That compares with 2.7 million health workers overall, Veran said, adding that "continued healthcare is assured".

President Emmanuel Macron gave staff at hospitals, retirement home workers and the fire service an ultimatum in July to get at least one shot by September 15 or face unpaid suspension.

Many nurses in particular have been reluctant to get vaccinated, citing safety or efficacy concerns, posing the risk that France's inoculation drive could stall.

France's national public health agency estimated last week that roughly 12 percent of hospital staff and around six percent of doctors in private practices have yet to be vaccinated.

Overall, 70 percent of the French have received both doses required to be fully vaccinated, which are available to everyone over age 12 -- one of the highest rates in the world.

But 74 percent have had one dose only, suggesting that many people are holding out against the jabs despite their widespread availability.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Good for France. These are not the people you want working in a science based health service...

No Jab... No job!

3 ( +6 / -3 )

These are not the people you want

Prejudice and discrimination are clear signs of ignorance of complex social issues.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

But 74 percent have had one dose only, suggesting that many people are holding out against the jabs despite their widespread availability.

They're gonna have to fire 1/4 of the country.

Like those brave nurses who quit rather than give up their rights to bodily autonomy, a sizeable chunk of citizens simply won't budge.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

C'est la vie.

As a Canadian of French heritage, I say go for it. End as it may.

Fleur-des-lis or guillotine?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Welcome to the future, anti-vaxxers!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Some 3,000 suspensions were notified yesterday to employees at health centers and clinics who have not yet been vaccinated," Veran told RTL radio.

Wonderful, and don’t let them claim unemployment benefits.

That compares with 2.7 million health workers overall, Veran said, adding that "continued healthcare is assured".

3000 out of 2.7 million, goes to how the idiots form a small minority.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

They're gonna have to fire 1/4 of the country.

Dobreyo, mathematics doesn’t seem to be your strength sir.

Like those brave nurses who quit rather than give up their rights to bodily autonomy, a sizeable chunk of citizens simply won't budge.

Sir, those brave nurses can be brave sitting at home , I am sure their bravery is enough to sustain them when the unemployment benefits stop.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I think people should get the jab, but I fully support their decision not to.

C’est la vie

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Jeffb...

Prejudice and discrimination are clear signs of ignorance of complex social issues.

These are supposed health professionals. If they are choosing to put their patients at greater risk they are not the professionals you need. Its not a complex social issue. The science is in on this one, its clear cut. Vaccines work.

No Jab.. No Job!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo