Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Teacher Stabbed
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been stabbed to death by a high school student, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
world

Teacher stabbed to death by high school student in France

0 Comments
By SYLVIE CORBET
PARIS

A teacher was stabbed to death Wednesday in southwestern France by a high school student, according to French authorities and media reports.

The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.

A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker has severe mental health issues.

French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was to head to the school later Wednesday.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government's support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.

In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin who was angry that he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel