Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU Brexit
French fishermen empty their boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 202. France wants more fishing licenses from London, but the UK is holding back. Britain's Brexit minister accused the EU of wishing failure on its former member and of badmouthing the U.K. as a country that can't be trusted. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
world

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

0 Comments
By SYLVIE CORBET
PARIS

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday.

France vehemently protested the decision last month by the UK and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.”

France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union.

“We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement is not respected,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. “There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs issues.”

Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the UK. As such, it has its own powers with regard to who is allowed to fish in its territorial waters.

Attal said the sanctions would take effect in November if no deal is reached with the UK and Jersey.

France has asked its European Union partners to act as one in the dispute, urging the 27-nation bloc to prepare retaliation measures.

A top French official declined Wednesday to say whether French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the issue with his counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. He spoke anonymously in accordance with the French presidency's customary practices.

Earlier this month, France and 10 other EU nations issued a joint declaration denouncing UK's attitude over fishing licenses.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog