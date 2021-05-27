Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France to introduce tougher mandatory quarantine for UK travelers

0 Comments
PARIS

France will impose a mandatory quarantine on visitors from Britain to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India, the French government said Wednesday.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the new measure will be similar to limits imposed in Germany on people traveling from the UK.

“France is going to take similar measures and so put in place obligatory isolation for people who come from the United Kingdom," he said.

He didn't say when the quarantine will be introduced. He said more information would be released shortly.

From Sunday, Germany started requiring people arriving from the UK to go into quarantine for 14 days. The decision responded to the spread in Britain of the Indian variant.

Under Germany's tighter rules, airlines and others are also only be able to transport German citizens and residents from Britain.

The possibility of tighter French restrictions for British visitors was first raised Sunday by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The minister suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from the European Union and some other countries.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel