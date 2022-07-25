Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Some cities in France passed municipal by-laws in July, imposing fines for offending air-conditioned shops Photo: AFP
world

France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

0 Comments
PARIS

Air-conditioned shops in France will be ordered to keep their doors closed or risk being fined, a minister said Sunday announcing an upcoming rule to combat energy wastage.

Leaving the doors open when the air conditioning is on leads to "20 percent more consumption and... it's absurd," French Minister of Ecological Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio.

The minister said there were also plans to restrict the use of illuminated signs.

"In the coming days, I will issue two decrees: the first will widen the ban on illuminated advertising, whatever the size of the city, between 1 am and 6 am", with the exception of airports and stations, Pannier-Runacher told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

"The second will ban shops from having their doors open while the air conditioning and heating are working".

Some cities in France -- which like other parts of Europe has been gripped by a heatwave recently -- passed municipal by-laws in July, imposing fines for offending air-conditioned shops.

The government now plans to extend this to the whole country, with a fine of up to 750 euros ($766) -- but will emphasize the education of shopkeepers in the first instance.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog