Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester park

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852.
Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglas and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.
The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet from its pedestal, police said. There was damage to the base and a finger.
In Rochester on July 5, 1852, Douglass gave the speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” in which he called the celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its Black citizens.
To a slave, Douglass said, Independence Day is “a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle another statue will take its place because the damage is too significant.
"Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it's beyond disappointing," Eison told WROC.
lincolnman
Hmmmm.... Hey Mr President, could this have been done by some of those "angry mobs" you say are "tearing down our statues, erasing our history, indoctrinating our children or trampling on our freedoms?"\
You know, those mobs waving Confederate flags and wearing red MAGA hats?
Blacklabel
no, just the same people who dont know what statues they are even tearing down. this isnt the first or last time this has or will happen by mobs of white Antifa.
Just like the supposed "white supremacist" who ran over the virtuous white lesbian BLM protester in the middle of the street ended up being a Black immigrant. so the media now focuses on his "luxury car".
Blacklabel
proof here, this was your team:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-25/protesters-pull-down-wrong-us-statue/12390702
Anti-racism protesters mistakenly topple statue of US anti-slavery leader Heg
A statue of one of America's fiercest anti-slavery activists has been decapitated and dragged into a lake after being wrongly targeted by anti-racism protesters during a night of violence in the country's Midwest.
Waddo
Yes it must have been liberals who made a mistake! Rationalisation at it best.
Blacklabel
it was an anti-racism "protest" going on at the time the Heg statue was removed, as reported by the media.
So yes, it was liberals.
Blacklabel
https://www.forbes.com/sites/isabeltogoh/2020/06/24/madison-protesters-condemned-for-toppling-statue-of-anti-slavery-activist/#6ca6513f6961
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/madison-arrest-protests-statues-trnd/index.html (mentions that a Black man was arrested)
Or you dont trust your own media anymore?
lincolnman
And when that joke wears off, it's on to the next fairy tale....
It was Bigfoot and the Area 51 Aliens...said so right there on the "Q" Channel....