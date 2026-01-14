 Japan Today
Steam rises from a heating plant as birds stand on a partially frozen lake in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
world

Freezing rain and ice disrupt travel across central and eastern Europe

PRAGUE

Freezing rain and icy conditions caused widespread travel disruptions across central and eastern Europe on Tuesday, forcing airports in the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary to postpone flights.

Flights to and from Vienna International Airport, one of central Europe’s busiest, were temporarily halted. Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport was forced to restrict arrivals, while Slovakia’s international airport was closed for hours.

Hungary’s transport minister, János Lázár, wrote on social media that “freezing rain and extreme icing conditions” halted all departures and arrivals at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest.

Vienna International Airport spokesperson Peter Kleemann told the Austria Press Agency that incoming flights were diverted to other airports such as Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne and Venice, while departures were delayed. Operations were resuming in late morning.

The cold snap has also caused disruptions to public transport.

After significant snowfall last week, tram services in Budapest were disrupted due to accumulating ice, the capital’s public transit authority said. Numerous national and international rail services were canceled or delayed.

Austria’s national railway operator, ÖBB, said delays were expected in the north and east, including Vienna, and urged travelers to postpone non-urgent journeys.

Czech authorities said some trains and buses were canceled, and passengers from the capital’s main station faced hourslong delays. They also said the D8 highway to Germany was closed due to an accident on the German side. Parts of eastern Germany saw icy roads.

In Romania, which has had heavy snowfall over the past week, temperatures in some areas were forecast as low as -13 degrees Celsius, forcing some schools to move classes online.

Hungary’s Meteorological Service said in a statement that significant snowfall could be expected in the east while rain and freezing rain was likely farther west.

