French far-right chief Le Pen lays out plans for presidential race

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will stick with her strategy of making her party a more mainstream political force despite a stinging loss in France's regional elections, and that tactic will carry her into next year's presidential race.
Le Pen, 52, was reelected Sunday as the head of the National Rally at a party gathering in the southern town of Perpignan.
Her anti-immigration party failed to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions in last week's vote — raising criticism about Le Pen's strategy. Some members deplored her choice to tame the party's extremist edge and accused her of ignoring grassroots members, warning this could cost her votes.
In her speech, Le Pen instead praised the “healthy and necessary development” of the party and said there will be no return to the National Front, the former name of the party that was changed in 2018. The rebranding was part of a broader strategy to revive the nationalist movement after her defeat by centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's 2017 presidential race.
Le Pen also confirmed she would be a candidate in France's 2022 presidential election. Polls show she is in a position to reach the runoff, possibly facing Macron again.
“That victory, we’re going to go out and get it,” she said, calling the 2022 presidential vote a “historic choice.”
“The sole alternative to globalization is nation,” she said. “We have the ambition to restore order in France.”
The far-right leader also issued a broad attack on the European Union, which many nationalists believe has overstepped its powers.
“I cannot repeat it enough, sovereignty is to nations what freedom is to men. We want to be able to decide, by ourselves, our commitments, our laws, our way of life," she said.
Jordan Bardella, 25, was named the party's first vice president. Le Pen said he will lead the party during her presidential campaign.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
54 Comments
Login to comment
Jsapc
Go away Marine, nobody likes you.
The Avenger
The French don't have fond memories of the Nazis.
GdTokyo
Step one: Go away.
Some dude
I’d like to see her challenged (politically, I should hasten to add) by a former Olympic fencer, just so that if she loses the newspapers can go with “Le Pen is not mightier than the sword”.
Commodore Perry
Best of luck to Le Pen.
France needs a strong president, and this will hopefully have a trickle effect not he other countries in the EU.
Madverts
Has bean...
zichi
Rightwing fascist has been
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 10:09 pm JST
She is running for president, and was never a leader of France, so obviously the term fascist is misunderstood completely,.
Maybe if some of her policies were adopted in Europe there would be fewer migrant deaths.
zichi
Like many others, my family fought to defeat Nazi fascism in France, and also under Franco Spain. The realities of fascism are never misunderstood.
President of the National Rally (previously the National Front) since 2011. They couldn't win with their old tricks so Le Pen tries to give the old policies a new coat, but still a fascist.
She will never be the president of France.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 10:30 pm JST
France isn't under any Nazi fascist umbrella recently. The US kicked the Nazis out about 75 years ago.
Nobody, especially Le Pen, is trying to invite back the Nazis.
zichi
Fascism was defeated in France, Spain and Italy. It will never be allowed to return in any form whatsoever. Le Pen is a fascist. She is trying to make fascism mainstream. But fortunately, she will fail. The daughter of a fascist.
The French Front National (National Front, FN), now the Rassemblement National (National Rally, RN), is one of the most successful far-right parties in Europe.1 Formed in 1972, its roots and ideology are firmly in the fascist tradition.
The Japanese proverb, when a nail pops up, hit it with a hammer.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 10:53 pm JST
No she is not a fascist, just far right.
Lumping her in with Hitler diminishes the evil that Hitler was.
zichiToday 10:53 pm JST
That is not correct. It is, 'the nail that sticks up gets struck down.'
A big difference in verb tense.
zichi
The National Front was founded in 1972 by fascist groups who understood that they could no longer grow without hiding their sympathies with the Vichy government which had worked hand in glove with the Nazis, and without masking their nostalgia for French colonialism.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 11:05 pm JST
My family also fought to defeat Nazi Fascism in France, and the National Front, and Le Pen are not a stepping stone to a return to Nazi Fascists marching in Paris.
In the US, the Ku Klux Klan was spawned by the Democratic Party; neither would sit at the same inner table today, so I don't see relevance to comparing Le Pen's party with the National Front of 50 years ago.
zichi
Le Pen is the leader of the National Front Party. Now called the National Rally. Rassemblement national.
Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the party and was its leader until his resignation in 2011. Her father was nicknamed the "Devil of the Republic" by mainstream media and sparked outrage for hate speech, including Holocaust denial and Islamophobia.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:05 am JST
Her father isn't running for president now.
https://news.yahoo.com/frances-le-pen-not-return-153430007.html
Lamilly
She's a sticky toffee, I'll give her that. In an assorted box of chocolate it's never the first to be chosen
Commodore Perry
LamillyToday 12:08 am JST
How do you describe Hitler in that box of chocolates?Is he even in it?
zichi
The same fascist party, same fascist family. The apple never falls far from the tree.
Le Pen suggested France was not responsible for the wartime round-up of Jews who were sent to Nazi death camps. Her father is a Holocaust denier.
zichi
Pro Israeli supporter supporting a fascist Holocaust denier.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:19 am JST
I can be repulsed by some of her views, and support some of her other views.
I am not blindly bound to a person or party.
Regardless, fascism in Europe is a thing of the past. Le Pen's father isn't running for office. Hitler's Nazis are not coming back to power.
France needs a strong leader, and the EU needs strong immigration policies, and Merkel and Macron are not the leaders to handle contemporary issues.
Vive Le Pen!
zichi
Nazi fascism was not the only one in Europe. Franco in Spain, Mussolini in Italy. The rise of extreme right-wing groups in Germany and other countries. Hungry. The most dangerous groups in Europe.
zichi
A poster who accused so many here of anti-semitism supports anti-Semitic Le Pen. Seen it all now!
Commodore Perry
If you think it is acceptable to diminish the Nazi history by trying to compare a contemporary French presidential candidate, that is incredible.
When did Marie Le Pen deny the Holocaust? Let's see exactly to what you refer.
Commodore Perry
I'm just trying to get my head around someone who is anti-Zionist, pro-Islamic terrorist governments is now trying to come off as what, anti-anti-semitic?
zichi
In 2017, Marie Le Pen denied France deported Jews to the death camps. Denying any part of the Holocaust is a denier. Her father denies all of the Holocaust.
Many of her party are Holocaust deniers.
Maria Le Pen is an anti-Semitic.
Strangerland
The Relevance is the Pen's party is the evolution of racism from what it was back in the days of the KKK and the National Front.
And it's sad the Democrats have a racist past. But not nearly sad as the racist present of the Republicans.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:58 am JST
Yep--so she isn't denying the Holocaust.
BIG difference. And as repeated unnecessarily, her father is not running for president. That is understood isn't it? Because I cannot understand why her father is being mentioned. Or the Nazis.
Totally off-point and irrelevant to this article.
But now you recognize her as being an anti-semite by what she said--that is a positive step forward!
zichi
Judaism rejects Zionism. And I am no supporter of Hamas or any other terrorist group wherever they are located.
Zaphod
zichi
Empty name-calling has been. We are tired of the brainwashed media repeaters calling everything the the corporate media dislikes "rightwing fascist".
Strangerland
Regardless, fascism in Europe is a thing of the past.
It's never far away.
It blows me away that you guys are so scared of oppression that a single deleted tweet is facism to you guys, but then you give people who want to promote fascist policies a blank pass.
You guys are a mess. No consistency other than far-right extremism.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 01:04 am JST
What are you trying to say here? Is that an around about attempt to make an anti-zionist remark?
zichiToday 01:04 am JST
So you are anti-Hamas. And you are against any attacks in Israel by Hamas ana Hamas sponsored groups?
ZaphodToday 01:05 am JST
That is the leftists' only retort. But when someone calls them a name watch out! Time to run for the safe space.
zichi
Zaphod
I don't really care what you are tired of. I certainly don't need anything from the media. My conclusions are based on my school teachings, university studies and family and personal experienced and for more than 50 years despise extreme rightwing philosophy and thinking.
Strangerland
It's honoring French history to remember the mistakes of the Nazi past, and recognize a French candidate who wants to repeat many of these same mistakes.
zichi
Yes, I am. I am also against many actions by Israel against the Palestinian people.
But you have revealed yourself a supporter of the anti-Semitic Maria Le Pen. Can't take you seriously anymore.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 01:21 am JST
Can you even read??
And really-like, anyone here takes you seriously on anything?
Strangerland
Not as tired as we are with the far-right extremists.
Commodore Perry
These posts sound very anti-Hamas:
zichi
June 16 03:44 pm JST
The fire balloon only set fire to some farm fields. No homes or people. Frustrated oppressed people kept inside Gaza without any real freedoms will react and continue to react.
zichi
June 11 08:35 am JST
America and Israel are not totally free of guilt in their histories.
Israel imprisoned hundreds of Palestinians without trial. At the end of September 2020, 157 Palestinian minors were held in Israeli prisons as security detainees and prisoners, at least two of whom were held in administrative detention. Another 2 Palestinian minors were held in Israel Prison Service facilities for being in Israel illegally. Used illegal weapons. Collective punishment.
Strangerland
Zichi puts out more intelligent fact-based posts than our right-wingers every day.
Oh sorry, did you want me to not destroy your narrative? My bad.
zichi
Like I have already stated I don't support Hamas/any terrorist groups. I also don't support many Israeli actions. Stealing Palestinian land and resources. Keeping 2 million people locked up in Gaze. Settlements on the West Bank. Illegal weapons. Collective punishment. Denying full rights to all citizens. Detention without trial.
Fire balloons were met with bombings even destroying a house of families who have nothing to do with the balloons.
I have stated for more than 10 years I don't support Hamas. I also think its time for Mahmoud Abbas to go.
Commodore Perry
StrangerlandToday 01:26 am JST
Hearing that from one pea in the same pod is amusing at best.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 01:34 am JST
Back on point. Even your own press points out how Le Pen distances herself from her father.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38321401
zichi
I would never support the anti-Semitic Maria Le Pen. No one in my French family would ever support her, including those who are strong republicans and on the right side of politics.
Commodore Perry
Why?
And your views are by far more anti-Israel than hers.
zichi
FACT: Marine Le Pen has been the president of the National Front Party since 2011 and in 2017 denied the Holocaust. Couldn't be any plainer.
zichi
Someone is now scraping the gutter to find something on topic and meaningful.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 01:44 am JST
Let's see the evidence.
Strangerland
Heh, it's amusing watching me prove you wrong on this point?
I guess you meant "like any right-winger extremist takes you seriously on anything." Because clearly other posters here take Zichi serious on many things. Go look at his posting history - he has positive up-votes overall.
Damn, I'm a straight-up narrative destroyer today!
Commodore Perry
Right--because you say so.
Strangerland
Yup.
See the thing is, I'm nearly always right.
Commodore Perry
What is your other handle btw?
Strangerland
Marine Le Pen's Holocaust remarks condemned by Israel
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/04/10/israel-condemns-marine-le-pens-holocaust-remarks/100277180/
Commodore Perry
Stranger--if you had been following along, you would have seen that point was already discussed.
To make it simple, she didn't deny the Holocaust. She is basically denying France's direct role,
Big huge difference.
Strangerland
Why would I need another one? I'm fine with saying everything I say under this one.
I've only ever used another handle once, to try to get around a ban, and they banned that handle right away.
zichi
My parents in Florida when they were alive, lifelong republicans and never voted for a democrat, just couldn't bring themselves to vote for Trump in 2016. They called him a disgusting little man.
The members of my French family even those on the right could ever vote for that disgusting Little Poison Pen.
To deny any part of the Holocaust especially denying French exported Jews to death camps and the president of the National Front is a denier of the Holocaust and was condemned by Israel.
In France, it's illegal to deny the Holocaust.
Strangerland
Oh, so you're telling me she said 'half a dozen' when Zichi said 'six'.
Got it. Because that makes sense in the real-world.
Very right-wing of you.