Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

French forces kill al-Qaida's North African commander

0 Comments
PARIS

The French military and allied forces in Mali killed the longtime leader of al-Qaida's North African arm, who commanded jihadists in his native Algeria and then spread their movement across Africa's Sahel region, France's defense minister said Friday.

Abdelmalek Droukdel, known as the emir of al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, was killed in an operation Wednesday in northern Mali along with several people in his entourage, Defense Miniser Florence Parly tweeted.

Droukdel fought in Algeria’s civil war in the 1990s and allied the Algerian jihadist group GSPC with al-Qaida in 2006. Under his leadership, AQIM claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks across Algeria.

Parly identified him as a member of al-Qaida's “management committee.” Related anti-terrorist operations in the region also led to the arrest May 19 of a major figure in the Islamic State in the Grand Sahara, Mohamed el Mrabat, she said.

She said the operations dealt a “severe blow” to terrorist groups in the region that have been operating for years despite the presence of thousands of French, U.N. and other African troops.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Akita

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon