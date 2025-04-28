 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French mosque stabbing suspect remains at large after killing Muslim worshipper

0 Comments
PARIS

A man suspected of killing a Muslim worshipper in a mosque in the south of France was still on the run Sunday, authorities said, in an incident described by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou as “Islamophobic.”

Both men were alone in the mosque in the former mining town of La Grand Combe on Friday when the victim was fatally stabbed. The assailant reportedly recorded the attack on his phone, and security camera footage showed him shouting insults at “Allah,” which means God in Arabic, local media said.

The Grand Mosque of Paris condemned the attack in a statement and said the victim had just finished cleaning the mosque when he was killed.

It called on authorities to quickly shed light on the reasons behind the attack, asking judicial authorities to say whether it is being treated as a “terrorist” act and to note its “scale and seriousness ... for the safety of all."

Justice minister, Gerald Darmanin, decried Saturday a “despicable murder” that “wounds the hearts of all believers, of all Muslims in France.”

Bayrou also denounced an act of “islamophobic ignominy displayed on video.”

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the victim’s family and the shocked worshippers,” he said. “The resources of the state are being mobilised to ensure that the murderer is caught and punished.””

The SOS Racisme campaign group joined the calls for more clarity and said it would take part in a march organized later Sunday at La Grand Combe in support of the victim.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog