Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A self portrait by the French painter Etienne Terrus is displayed at the museum dedicated to the artist in Elne in southern France Photo: AFP
world

French museum discovers half of its collection are fakes

0 Comments
By RAYMOND ROIG
ELNA, France

An art museum in the south of France has discovered that more than half of its collection consists of fakes, in what the local mayor on Sunday described as a "catastrophe" for the region.

The tiny 8,000-strong community of Elne just outside Perpignan re-opened its Etienne Terrus museum, dedicated to the works of the local artist who was born in 1857 and died in 1922, on Friday after extensive renovation work.

But an art historian brought in to reorganise the museum following the recent acquisition of around 80 paintings, found that nearly 60 percent of the entire collection was fake.

"Etienne Terrus was Elne's great painter. He was part of the community, he was our painter," said mayor Yves Barniol on Friday.

"Knowing that people have visited the museum and seen a collection most of which is fake, that's bad. It's a catastrophe for the municipality."

Eric Forcada, the art historian who uncovered the counterfeits, said that he had seen straight away that most of the works were fake.

"On one painting, the ink signature was wiped away when I passed my white glove over it."

He alerted the region's cultural attache and requested a meeting of a panel experts to confirm his findings.

"At a stylistic level, it's crude. The cotton supports do not match the canvas used by Terrus. And there are some anachronisms," Forcada said.

In all, out of the 140 works that make up the collection, 82 were fake.

Elne's mayor Barniol insisted that the investigation would be continue until the culprits had been found.

"We're not giving up," he said.

Forcada said that prior to the scandal, paintings by Terrus could fetch up to 15,000 euros ($18,200) and drawings and watercolours would sell for up to 2,000 euros.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Kyoto Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Gango-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining