 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels for talks on Ukraine, Gaza
FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to the media on the day he attends the European Union Foreign Ministers council in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo Image: Reuters/Yves Herman
world

French official tells paper Arab countries will condemn Hamas, trying to get Palestinian statehood recognized

0 Comments
By America Hernandez
PARIS

Arab countries will for the first time condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament early next week at a United Nations ministerial event in New York, a move meant to lure more European countries to recognize Palestinian statehood, France's foreign minister said on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot said the move was part of a long-planned initiative between France and Saudi Arabia.

"For the first time, Arab countries will condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament, which will seal its definitive isolation. European countries will in turn confirm their intention to recognize the State of Palestine. Half of European countries have done so, all others are considering it," Barrot told the JDD.

"The British Prime Minister has stated his intention to do so. Germany is considering it at a later stage. We will launch an appeal in New York for other countries to join us in order to set in motion an even more ambitious and demanding process that will culminate on September 21," Barrot added.

On Thursday French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would formally recognize the state of Palestine at the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and Israel.

Earlier on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni called it counterproductive to recognise a Palestinian state before it is established.

On Friday a German government spokesperson said there were no plans to recognise a Palestinian state in the short term.

At the upcoming United Nations event on Monday and Tuesday, France and Saudi Arabia plan to lay out a proposed post-war roadmap leading to a two-state solution covering security, reconstruction and governance, which will be compatible with the Abraham Accords negotiated by U.S. President Trump, Barrot said.

The French minister added that in coming weeks the European Commission would take a tougher stance on Israel and demand a stop on building of any new settlement projects in the West Bank, and also an end to militarized policing of humanitarian aid distribution.

Barrot also called on fellow European countries to demand a removal of the financial blockade on the Palestinian authority so it can receive 2 billion euros he said it is owed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo