 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France, the eurozone's second-largest economy, is under pressure to rein in its deficit and soaring debt Image: AFP
world

French parliament passes emergency budget extension

0 Comments
PARIS

French lawmakers Tuesday passed last-minute legislation to keep the government in business into January after the divided legislature failed to agree a full budget for the coming year.

The legislation was passed by the lower house of parliament earlier Tuesday before being passed by the Senate late in the evening.

Bickering lawmakers had been racing to agree on a budget by year-end, as the eurozone's second largest economy faces mounting pressure to control its deficit and soaring debt.

But parliament's lower house -- increasingly divided since snap elections last year -- only managed to agree on half of the two-part budget after two and a half months of debates.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu submitted a "special law" for the state to continue to collect taxes and pay civil servants based on the 2025 budget from January 1.

However, it does not allow for new spending, including on defense, a mounting priority in the face of a confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.

Officials have warned the special law is only a stopgap and that controlling France's deficit requires swift action.

President Emmanuel Macron told ministers on Monday the government would need to provide a budget to meet the goal of getting the deficit under five percent of GDP while also funding their priorities as soon as possible in January.

Lawmakers will reconvene at the start of the year for fresh sparring over the budget bill.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog