 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal backed the trade pact between Canada and the European Union Image: AFP
world

French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact

0 Comments
By Anne RENAUT
OTTAWA

Prime Ministers Gabriel Attal of France and Canada's Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended a trade pact between Canada and the European Union whose ratification has been stymied in France's legislature.

The pair expressed confidence in the continued implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with Attal calling it a "win-win agreement" despite opposition in his own country.

"The figures do not lie," the visiting Attal told a joint press conference. "Since it came into force, trade between our two countries has progressed by more than a third."

Trudeau meanwhile said Canada would continue to "demonstrate the positive impact on citizens of trade and responsible commerce between friends and allies who share the same values."

Following its approval by the European parliament in early 2017, the trade agreement has been applied provisionally since September of that year, but requires ratification in all EU member countries to take full effect.

Amid protests by farmers, France's Senate voted against it last month, in a major blow to the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

Ten European states have yet to ratify the agreement that includes preferential access to Canadian minerals, such as uranium or lithium, which are critical for energy transition and prized by Paris.

Trade between the EU and Canada has increased since the war in Ukraine, as European countries substituted Russian imports for Canadian products.

The two leaders also discussed climate change and the devastating forest fires that ravaged Canada last year.

France sent 350 firefighters to help Canada battle the blazes, which destroyed more than 15 million hectares (37 million acres). Smoke from these fires billowed as far as the United States and Europe.

Trudeau announced the purchase of two Canadian water bombers by France and a deal to boost cooperation on dealing with such wildfires.

Attal also "welcomed Canada's support for Ukraine."

He headed to French-speaking Quebec later in the day for talks and a speech to the Quebec National Assembly.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel