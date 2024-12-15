 Japan Today
French police detain man and seize firearms after 5 people shot dead near Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, France

French police are investigating the deaths of five people who were fatally shot in the Dunkirk area, in northern France, on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man later turned himself in to police, according to authorities and local media.

An unnamed company owner in Wormhout, located south of Dunkirk, was killed first, followed by two private security agents and two migrants in Loon-Plage, located just west of Dunkirk, according to the Interior Ministry.

Dunkirk's prosecutor said the suspect gave himself up to the gendarmerie brigade in Ghyvelde, east of Dunkirk, at about 5:20 p.m. and said he had killed five people. The man, who was unknown to authorities, was taken into police custody, according to the prosecutor, who said several firearms were found in the man's car.

Officials are trying to determine the suspect’s motive.

Such shootings are particularly rare in France.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

