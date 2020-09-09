Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French police release man detained over horse killings

PARIS

A 50-year-old jobless man arrested on Monday in eastern France as part of an investigation into a spate of horse killings has been released without charge, a police source said on Tuesday.

"The suspect's custody has been lifted", the source told Reuters.

French police and judicial sources said on Monday the man had been taken into custody as part of the investigation into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across the country.

His arrest came after police published a facial composite of one suspect.

