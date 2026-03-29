 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Bank of America Attack Thwarted
Police stand outside the Bank of America building in Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)
world

French police thwart suspected bombing outside a Bank of America building in Paris

0 Comments
PARIS

French police have thwarted a suspected bomb attack outside a Bank of America building in Paris, authorities said Saturday. One suspect was detained and another escaped.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, or PNAT, told The Associated Press that it has opened an investigation into alleged terrorism-related offenses.

The suspected offenses include attempted damage by fire or by a dangerous means, the manufacture of an incendiary or explosive device, the possession and transport of such devices with the intent to prepare dangerous damage, and involvement in a terrorist criminal association.

A person was placed in police custody.

“Well done to the rapid intervention of a Paris police prefecture unit, which made it possible to thwart a violent act of a terrorist nature overnight in Paris,” Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said.

“Vigilance remains at a very high level," Nuñez said. "I commend all security and intelligence forces, fully mobilized under my authority in the current international context."

RTL radio, citing police sources, reported that the incident took place early Saturday when police officers spotted two suspects carrying a shopping bag near the premises of the Bank of America in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital.

One of the suspects, holding a lighter, was attempting to ignite a device, RTL said, while the second suspect managed to escape. The Paris police prefecture declined to comment.

Since the Iran war broke out, French authorities have increased personal protection of some figures from the Iranian opposition and stepped up security around sites that could be a target, including sites linked to U.S. interests and to the Jewish community, Nuñez said earlier this week.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel