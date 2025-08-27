 Japan Today
Photo of Raphael Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, and Kick logo are seen in this illustration taken August 21, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
French prosecutors open inquiry into Kick after livestream death

PARIS

Paris prosecutors have launched an investigation into the Australian-owned video platform Kick following the online death of Frenchman Raphael Graven who endured days of livestreamed abuse.

They said they would examine whether Kick knowingly provided illegal services by broadcasting videos of deliberate attacks and whether Kick complied with European digital services regulations to report any risk of harm to life or personal safety.

A June 2025 law makes it a criminal offense in France to provide an illicit online platform. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of 1 million euros when committed by an organized gang, the Paris prosecutor's office statement said.

Last week, prosecutors in Nice opened a separate investigation into the 46-year-old's death in the village of Contes, in southern France.

An autopsy showed Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, did not die from impact trauma and that the probable causes of death appeared to be medical or toxicological in origin.

A spokesperson for Kick said on Tuesday the company had been informed of further developments in France in relation to its platform and would cooperate with the relevant authorities with any ongoing investigation.

French digital communication regulator Arcom has also launched a probe into the case and the government has said it would tighten regulations if necessary.

