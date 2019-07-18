Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French prosecutors want Air France tried for 2009 Rio crash

0 Comments
By ELAINE GANLEY
PARIS

French prosecutors want Air France to stand trial for manslaughter in the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that killed all 228 people aboard, a judicial official said Wednesday.

Prosecutors also have asked that the case against Airbus, maker of the doomed aircraft, be dropped for lack of sufficient evidence. The official wasn't authorized to speak about the case and asked to remain anonymous.

Air France Flight 447 left Rio de Janeiro for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. The Accident Investigation Bureau found that external speed sensors were frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall.

A plethora of problems appear to have doomed the flight as it traveled through turbulence. The captain was on a rest break when the emergency arose, the autopilot disengaged and the co-pilots struggled to fly the aircraft manually.

In their final summing up of the investigation, prosecutors cited negligence and insufficient training that lead to chaos in the cockpit. They said there was a failure by the company to honor its legal obligation of prudence by insufficiently informing crews of previous incidents at play in the accident and procedures in such situations "in a context of insufficient training of pilots at high altitude ... and deficient operational treatment."

Airbus had warned pilots a year earlier about possible incorrect speed readings from the plane's external sensors, known as Pitot tubes, but changed them only after the crash.

A report last year that was part of the judicial investigation blamed the Flight 447 pilots for failing to apply correct procedures, thus losing control of the aircraft.

A victims group, AF 447 Victim Solidarity, contested the 2018 report, saying it freed Airbus of all responsibility in the accident.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel