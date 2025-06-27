 Japan Today
'I'm a good guy,' Dubreucq said in court in April Image: AFP
world

Frenchman who robbed Kim Kardashian dies of cancer aged 69

PARIS

A French robber convicted with seven others of stealing jewelry worth $10 million from reality television star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 died on Thursday, a source close to the case said.

Didier Dubreucq, 69, was diagnosed with lung cancer during pre-trial detention and had been undergoing chemotherapy.

He was among 10 suspects to be tried earlier this year for stealing jewels from the American influencer, including a huge diamond ring from her now ex-husband, rapper Kayne West.

Dubreucq, who police nicknamed "Blue Eyes" due to his piercing gaze, was accused of being the second person who stormed into Kardashian's hotel room on the night of October 2-3, 2016, but he denied the charges.

A Paris court last month sentenced him to seven years in jail, including five suspended, over the robbery.

He was absent for the ruling as he was undergoing chemotherapy, and did not return to jail as he had already served his two years in pre-trial detention.

In April, he had however turned up in court after a chemotherapy session to say he had "nothing to do" with the theft.

He said he did not like to be labelled an "armed robber" despite having served a 23-year sentence for past armed robberies.

"I'm a good guy," he said, rejecting suggestions that he was a "thug".

Since becoming a father at the age of 50, Dubreucq said, he had put an end to the "big mistakes" of the past.

None of the eight people convicted last month returned to jail, including 69-year-old ringleader Aomar Ait Khedache, because of the time they had spent behind bars awaiting trial.

