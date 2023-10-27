Orban doubles down at EU summit to defend meeting Putin

If a warm handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin weren't provocative enough, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went into an EU summit Thursday saying he was right to meet the EU's foremost enemy and that most of the other leaders were wrong.
Orban characterized himself as the only one actively seeking peace in Ukraine, though his controversial stance on Russia appears to have gained an ally within the EU with the addition of new Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, with both threatening to obstruct EU aid to Ukraine, much of which requires unanimity amid the 27 nations.
Most EU leaders weren’t taking it. “It’s really more than strange to see that we start to flirt with the regime who is committing very cruel atrocities,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. “It sends a very wrong message to anybody.”
As the EU leaders held their traditional fall summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined by video link, exhorting the bloc to continue its support for Ukraine and to show unity in the face of Putin.
Without mentioning Orban, Zelenskyy told the leaders: “And one more thing. I thank everyone who is making every effort to preserve unity. Unity with Ukraine. Unity within the European Union.”
Orban declined to step back from his controversial meeting last week in Beijing with Putin.
“We keep open all the communication lines to the Russians. Otherwise, there would be no chance for peace,” Orban said. “This is a strategy. So we are proud of it.
"We are the only one who is speaking on behalf and in favor of the peace which would be the interest of everybody in Europe,” he said, countering the official EU position of ostracizing Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
That go-it-alone approach symbolized by the handshake with Putin undermined the carefully crafted sense of EU unity.
“We have no right to do that,” Nauseda said. ”It is very important, especially now in this critical stage of the war, to stay united, not to split our foreign policy."
It not only weakens Brussels, but it also strengthens Moscow, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. "This plays into the Kremlin’s card, really. They are wanting to see us divided.”
However, Orban will have a new ally around the summit table Thursday, since left-wing populist Fico is representing Slovakia as prime minister following his party’s election victory last month.
Like Orban, Fico has had warm words for Russia and questions about the long series of war-related sanctions imposed on Moscow. He upped the ante during his country’s election campaign when, in clear contradiction of EU policy and promises, he vowed to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine.
And he didn't step back on Thursday.
“To make it clear, I won’t vote for any sanctions against Russia unless we have analysis of their impact on Slovakia on the table,” Fico said, arguing that previous sanctions harmed his nation.
Those are welcome words for Orban as he is poised to lose his biggest ally in the bloc, the nationalist government of Poland. The opposition, led by former EU Council President Donald Tusk, won Poland’s national election on Oct 15 and now seeks to lead the nation back to the center of EU policy-making, undoing much of the existing political alliance with Orban.
For Ukraine, much is at stake: Orban could hold up issues ranging from EU financial support and arms deliveries, and could potentially even veto Ukraine's application for membership, a decision that requires unanimity among the bloc's current members.
So far, though, European diplomats said that Orban’s bluster outside the summit center rarely has translated into intransigence behind closed doors. Since February 2022, the 27 nations have stuck together, even if some sanctions packages were slowed down by extra demands from Orban.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, doing nothing can be called a strategy. It just isn't a very good one.
JJE
Being a peacemaker is difficult when NATO is beating the drums of forever war.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is a hypocrite. She has been amongst the hawkish and was vocal on more sanctions etc. Then it was revealed her husband was brazenly doing business with Russia in violation of sanctions causing political uproar in little Estonia.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda is potentially an even bigger hypocrite. Adopting a similar position outlined above, he was exposed as an enthusiastic former member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union which he kept secret until recently
Robert Fico has made some unpopular but truthful statements:
During a rally on 30 August 2023, Fico said that the War in Donbas started in 2014 when "Ukrainian Nazis and fascists started murdering the Russian population of Donbas".
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66938694
That's the tip of the iceberg for his truth-telling.
Eastman
both threatening to obstruct EU aid to Ukraine
???
better to be exact and correct.
both SK and HU will help to UA/supplies for civilians in need like blankets,tents,medicine,food etc but not with weapons and bullets.Pls kindly note a a BIG difference.
also both countries want to see UA and RU around the table and to discuss about peace.
anything WRONG with that?
TaiwanIsNotChina
It is when the thief hasn't given up his ill gotten gains.
Keepyer Internetpoints
While I do not quite agree with your characterization, on what planet does that happen BEFORE or WITHOUT negotiations???
That is precisely one of the aims of having the negotiations in the first place!!!
Only two types of people don't want talks and negotiations......the evil that hope for the war to continue, and the simpleton that believes wars just peter out and end naturally and that's unavoidable because they think they can read the mind of one of the parties or read the future of the outcome.
Blacklabel
But but if they negotiate Ukraine won’t “get back” things. Things they already didn’t have before the war even started.
and they might only have 90% of their demands met.
Totally Unacceptable! /s
Keepyer Internetpoints
What do I know of Orban? I only know there are four possibilities with him, and some are not mutually exclusive:
1) Maybe he is not one of the evil men who what this war to continue
2 Maybe he is one of the few national leaders with the brains to realize that talks are necessary to end this war as quickly as it will be possible to end it.
3) Maybe he sees political advantage in being one of the few maintaining relations with Putin. When the other other Western leaders either smarten up or surmise there is no longer any profit to be made, they might need him to mediate.
4) Maybe he is one of the few that realizes that hating a powerful man does not make the fact he needs to be dealt with go away, nor does ignoring him sap his power, and nor does ignoring him make him less of threat in the future. I think its attributed to Caesar...."Keep your friends close. Keep your enemies closer."
TaiwanIsNotChina
You don't negotiate with a thief to give back something, or I should say you certainly don't say they get to keep some of what they stole. 99% of the time they are negotiated with at gunpoint to give themselves up to police.
No, it is entirely possible that Ukraine reaches the Sea of Azov and obtains victory. Even if they don't, Ukraine will need massive continued military support to prevent any further theft, ceasefire or not.
Or he could be an extremely weak leader who folds faster than superman on laundry day when he is the only holdout left among NATO.
The fact you think the West needs to negotiate with Putin shows you don't understand that Ukraine is a country and the West doesn't owe Russia spit.
Putin is powerful only among his abused servants. He can be dealt with the same way as Saddam Hussein in Gulf War 1.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Even the 2014 borders, which Ukraine did control quite well, would be a massive defeat for Grandmaster Putin.
You think Blood and Soil Putin would surrender one inch of territory under any circumstances short of Lukashenko'ing Ukraine? He wouldn't even do it in that case out of fear of the future.
2020hindsights
Keepyer Internetpoints
Tell me which evil men want this war to continue. I know of none, but Putin.
How is he going to end the war? Like Trump? We all realize it needs to end, but we aren't convinced that Putin will withdraw his troops.
Sure there is advantage in maintaining ties with a murderous, war-criminal, dictator, but is it a moral stand?
So Orban should be likened to Mussolini?