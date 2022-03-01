From banking to sports to vodka, Russia's isolation grows

It’s a globalized world — a planet stitched together by intricate supply chains, banking, sports and countless other threads of deep connection. Until it isn’t.
Exhibit A: Russia this week, abruptly cut off from the larger world on multiple fronts. Its ability to bank internationally has been curtailed. Its participation in major international sports is crumbling. Its planes are restricted over Europe. Its vodka may no longer be welcome in multiple U.S. states. Even Switzerland, whose very name is shorthand for neutrality, is carefully turning its back on Vladimir Putin.
In barely three days, Russia has become an international outcast because of its invasion of Ukraine, and its leader is finding himself with fewer and fewer foreign friends. What's more, the actions against Moscow are happening in diverse, far-reaching ways that are remarkable for — and in some cases helped along by — the extremely connected world in which we live.
“Something has happened here. It has cascaded in ways no one could have envisioned three or four days ago,” said Andrew Latham, a professor of international relations at Macalester College and a geopolitics expert. “It’s really a strange, strange thing to be watching.”
In just the past three days, a flurry of major moves has happened in rapid fire — both sanctions from governments and actions from the alliances, organizations and people that surround them. Together, in many ways they outdo some of the world's most recent sanctions packages, including those against Iran and North Korea.
European nations, notably united on the issue, have closed their airspace to Russian planes. The SWIFT international financial system, which enables billions of dollars in transactions for more than 11,000 banks and other institutions around the world, restricted key Russian banks from its network over the weekend — a potential body blow to Russian finances.
On Monday, world and European bodies suspended Russian teams from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. This came after the International Olympic Committee called on sports organizations to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events. When the International Ice Hockey Federation and the National Hockey League announced their own measures against Russia, it was clear that a movement was underway that was more widespread than anything seen in the sports world in decades.
Germany, in an extraordinary move, broke with its post-World War II foreign policy and said it would help send weapons to Ukraine — an action that its chancellor, Olaf Scholz, called “a new reality.” Finland and Sweden, countries that are hardly rash about jumping into the fray, seem to be road-testing positions potentially adversarial to Russia. Switzerland, a nation renowned for its secure banking, is “taking a tougher line with regard to Russia,” the head of its economic affairs department, Guy Parmelin, said Sunday.
Less directly impactful but no less resolute were efforts by several U.S. states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia and Maine among them — to purge liquor outlets of Russian vodka and other products. Some states, like Pennsylvania, also took steps Monday toward divesting any Russia-related holdings.
“We must wield our economic power to ensure that Russia faces grave consequences for their flagrant violations of international law and human cooperation,” wrote state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia.
The list goes on.
“To begin with, they’re symbolic. But then you see the sheer number of them. They might seem trivial on their own, but the totality of them suggests that the system has swung with this," said William Muck, a political science professor at North Central College in Illinois and a specialist in international security.
That kind of rapid-fire coalescence won praise Monday from the White House. “President Putin has been one of the greatest unifiers of NATO in modern history. So I guess that is one thing we can thank him for,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.
“I think what we’ve seen over the last few days is a commitment to remain united, and to send a strong message to President Putin that this action — these actions, this rhetoric — is unacceptable and the world is building a wall against it,” Psaki said.
It has all happened with a sweep that dwarfed even post-9/11 sanctions, but also with startling dispatch — which is one of the things that have made it so extraordinary.
A key ingredient: It took place against the backdrop of an instantaneous social media landscape that gave faraway observers a direct and informal pipeline to what was happening both in Ukraine and elsewhere. That’s something that can act as a force multiplier far away when, say, the governor of Maine decides to take vodka-related actions.
“A generation ago, this would have all taken place through ministries of foreign affairs and the 6 o’clock news, but nothing like the speed and interconnectedness of today. I think that’s having an accelerating effect,” Latham said.
Not everyone is racing to isolate Russia. China is not entirely with the rest of the world on the Ukraine issue — unsurprisingly. But the country’s longtime insistence that other countries respect sovereignty above all else — a position designed to deflect any actions against its policies toward Taiwan and Hong Kong and in the South China Sea — could hamstring it eventually. Meanwhile, its very reluctance to participate in punitive actions could be rendered less meaningful by what's being done by so many others, and it could be sanctioned if it tries to undermine global action.
This week's quick-draw global action is splashy, yes. But will it genuinely matter in the long term? Previous coalitions have come together rapidly but frayed as weeks passed. And the same globalized world that allows for the quick isolation of a government can also provide that same government potential workarounds to lessen the impact of international action.
Nevertheless, the connectedness that allows nations to get stuff done fast seems, in this case, to be approaching entirely new territory as it fashions a 21st-century response to an age-old aggression: the forcible taking of one nation's land by another.
“I didn’t think it was possible that the world could be this unified in a globalized system — that you could get everyone on the same page,” Muck said. “If we’re thinking about, `Do sanctions work in a globalized world?’, I don’t think we could have a more perfect test case.”
Reporter Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.
WilliB
Another drumbeat article. It is scary to see how the whole political and media establishment has now unified on the "Putinman bad" narrative.
While I disagree with the invasion, this unified chorus of warmongers worries me more than anything else.
And nowhere in the shallow articles like this is there any reference to the background for all this, from the history of the Ukraine to Western meddling and aggression.
The current problem could clearly have been avoided of US, EU and Nato had behaved more responsible.
RichardPearce
It would be interesting to see the historians of tomorrow defend their pet theories why, at its end, the Imperium so systematically destroyed the institutions it praised itself for.
From the Olympics to IAEA, the ICC to the LON/UN, they'll talk about the who, what, and when, from founding to collapse, each step recorded, the high sounding rhetoric and the dirty truths behind it will be gristle for their endless debate about the why's and the wherefores that lead to their fate. The awesome potentials, the sordid reality, those will fill hour on hour, as they try and agree on the why people couldn't see the obvious? Was it the cat videos, the selfies, the binge watching or the video games?
I'd love to be there, to hear the callouts of Canadian name (Marshall McLuhan and Natalie Walschots and others) who glimpsed the truth and the danger and tried to warn others, but it probably won't be, you see I was born in the year after 1963.
WilliB
Even a reference to Putins "empire of lies" and other recent speeches would have been helpful information. But nowhere in the Putinman bad articles like in our "mainstream" media are they ever mentioned. It is not like Putin was hiding his thinking.
Addfwyn
@WilliB
Nuance seems to be out the window, I am with you on this fully but unless you are willing to 100% adopt a purely white/black outlook on this, you are dismissed as a Russia troll. Even those of us who don't support Russia at all are somehow Russian schills.
If lives weren't on the line, I would almost have a grudging respect for how much the western propaganda machine has evolved over the years. It spreads extremely quickly, which is the very thing that lets it ignore tiny details like truth, when speed is all that really matters to propagate.
nonu6976
Ukraine is full of Russians. Funny thing is, they do not not want to part of Russia, and especially do not want a murdering warmonger as their president. But yes, you are probably right, it's the fault of the US/EU/Nato that Russia invaded a sovereign nation who showed zero hostility towards it. It's all their fault. \s
cleo
Quite natural, considering his actions.
There's only one warmonger.
Moscow insists it is not planning an invasion (13 November)
Russia denies it’s preparing to invade (29 January)
Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this (2 February)
Russian officials said no invasion of Ukraine was underway and none was planned. (17 February)
Putin's empire of lies, indeed.
Wobot
As other commenters have pointed out, the MSM coverage is very shallow and I get far better analysis from non-MSM elsewhere like this on youtube https://youtube.com/watch?v=C1AIbQ3XBn0&feature=youtu.be
rainyday
Much scarier to see how accurate the "Putinman bad" narrative is.
But you aren't worried about the actual warmonger actually waging a war of aggression?
But Russia has no history of meddling and aggression in Ukraine?????
BS. Putin doesn't care about the US or NATO, he is obsessed with some psycho ideological commitment to dominating Ukraine regardless of what the US or NATO does. Putin is the sole agent of the current crisis and he is the only one who could avoided the problem of Puting invading Ukraine.
JeffLee
Yep, Putin's actions have indeed unified the very forces against him. NATO and the West have rarely been so unified. And it's all thanks to the bumbling behavior of Putin the "tactician." LOL.
nonu6976
It's not about not supporting Russia, it's about not supporting Putin.
The vast majority of Russians do not want this war - they do not identify with Putin and would love to be rid of him because he is a murderous dictator.
cleo
Wobot, your link doesn't work.
Go to the BBC News page, look at the photos of wonton destruction there and tell me exactly what do you find 'shallow' about the coverage?
How do you justify even a fraction of the destruction the madman is causing, to innocent civilians who just want to get on with their lives?
Bob Fosse
The victim ‘( __ )man bad’ nonsense when losing is getting really tiring.
Kids know when they’ve done wrong but try the “it wasn’t my fault” line. Not a good look for adults.
But sure, blame the media if it makes you feel like a winner.
EvilBuddha
Leave vodka out of this.
rainyday
Screw that. I don't need to read Mein Kampf to form an opinion on Hitler and I don't need to read Putin's BS to know that Putinman bad. I can see with my own eyes the innocent people he is killing in someone else's country, that tells me what I need to know.
kurumazaka
WilliB, if I’ve got a rampaging bear in my yard, you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna give my dumbass buddy who whacked that bear with a stick a stern lecture about disrespecting bears. That’s what I’m gonna do
yeah, I’ve read a bit of Stratfor too
one word for you, dude. Lebensraum.
three cheers for nationalism! Wrecking the world since Westphalia! Here’s to you, Steve Bannon!
Bob Fosse
You have got to be kidding. So all the denying there wouldn’t be an invasion was really plainly saying there would be an invasion? Right.
You see, everyone in the world ever who did something bad thought they had a reason to do it. If the majority of other people disagree you have to deal with the consequences. Nothing simpler to understand.
Michael Machida
I feel bad for the Russian people since it is Puty who started this war and not the general public. Puty should be blocked from drinking any more Vodka since it's his finger on the Nukes.