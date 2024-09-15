 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fuel truck explosion kills at least 15 people in Haiti

0 Comments
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

A tanker truck carrying gasoline in Haiti on Saturday flipped and exploded, killing at least 15 people and seriously injuring 40 others, officials said.

Prime Minister Garry Conille provided the figures in an X post. Earlier, Radio Caraibes reported that 17 people had been killed.

Haiti’s hospitals are poorly equipped to treat victims of severe burns. The nation of 12 million people has also been struggling with fuel shortages, as fighting between gangs makes it more difficult to import goods into the country.

Saturday's explosion happened in Miragoane, a city of 60,000 people that was hit by a strong earthquake three years ago.

In 2021, 75 people were killed in Haiti's second largest city Cap Haitien, when another fuel truck overturned and unleashed a fireball that swept through several homes and businesses that were built closely next to each other. Some of those killed were onlookers who had rushed to the truck to try and scoop up fuel.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo