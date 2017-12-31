Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government

Catalonia's fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate government."
Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should "recognize the election results of Dec. 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia's regional parliament voted in favor of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October.
But pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.
Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid a judicial investigation into suspicions of rebellion by him and his government. He did not say Saturday if he plans to return to Spain.© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CrazyJoe
Declaring independence with a very narrow majority is a big mistake, declaring independence when you are in the minority is absurd. Two things to consider, rural areas that voted in large number for independence, have 28% of the population and 38% of seats in parliament. Second, nearly a million people abstained in the election. We can assume that, at least, they were not passionate about independence. Putting the three things together, the claim that Catalonia wants independence is hardly tenable.
albaleo
I guess the only way to know for sure what Catalans want would be a referendum.