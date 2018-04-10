Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fugitive who announced 2 killings on social media found dead

0 Comments
EAST RIDGE, Tenn

A fugitive who announced on social media that he had fatally shot his mother and a friend in Tennessee has apparently killed himself, authorities said after the man's body was found Monday in neighboring Mississippi.

Casey Lawhorn, 23, apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting his mother Vi Lawhorn and friend Avery Gaines on Sunday in East Ridge, Tennessee, according to a statement from Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. According to media reports, Lawhorn had said in the online posts that he had "spent a lot of time thinking about murder, wondering what it feels like."

Mississippi Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain said the man's body was found Monday morning in Vossburg, a community about 330 miles (530 kilometers) southwest of East Ridge. Lawhorn "used social media to announce he had murdered his mother and friend," Strain said in a statement.

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen said in a statement that Lawhorn had notified authorities about the bodies before fleeing Tennessee. His abandoned car was found along Interstate 59 in Mississippi not far from where his body was found.

Allen said police believe the announcement about the slayings, made on Facebook, was posted by Lawhorn because it had details only the killer would know.

Lawhorn said in the posts that Gaines was sleeping at his house while he left early Sunday to pick up his mother at a bar. After Lawhorn returned home with her, he began putting his plan into action, according to the man's post.

"I nervously paced for a few minutes, playing the coming events out in my head, which were vastly different from what actually happened. I walked up to Avery as he slept and shot him in the head once, he seemed to die instantly."

He then shot his mother, but she didn't die immediately, according to the posts.

"She started screaming the worst scream I've ever heard. Movies really don't do justice to how true terror sounds," he wrote.

He said in the posts he shot at her twice more before it was over and then he took money and heroin from Gaines. "I was shaking from adrenaline," he wrote, but said he didn't feel anything else except disgust at the corpse.

Lawhorn signed off by saying their pets were safe: "I didn't hurt our dog or cat, in case anyone was wondering about the animals."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Taking My Adopted Son ‘Home’ For A Visit

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Great Japanese Writers: Ryu Murakami

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Takada Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING