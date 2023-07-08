Fury among aid groups as U.S. approves cluster bombs for Ukraine

Humanitarian organizations on Friday condemned plans by the United States to supply controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine, citing the long-lasting danger posed by the weapons which leave behind unexploded bomblets.
"This is a death sentence to civilians over the long term. There are people who have not yet been born who will fall victim" to cluster bombs, said Baptiste Chapuis of Handicap International -- Humanity and Inclusion (HI).
Days ahead of a NATO summit in Lithuanian capital Vilnius next week, the American move comes as allies cast around for further assistance to offer Kyiv as its counter-offensive against Russian invaders has been slow to make major advances.
When they detonate, cluster bombs spread dozens of tiny bomblets over an area the size of several football pitches, with a large number burying themselves in the ground rather than exploding.
The weapons therefore effectively leave a large field of antipersonnel mines in their wake -- prompting a wave of condemnations even before the American delivery was confirmed.
"The USA's plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine is a retrograde step, which undermines the considerable advances made by the international community in its attempts to protect civilians from such dangers," Amnesty International researcher Patrick Wilcken said in a statement, saying the aid group "urges the USA to reconsider".
In military terms, cluster bombs allow a belligerent to strike a large enemy formation at a single blow, to deny the use of an airfield's runway or halt an enemy's advance with widespread mines.
But they make no distinction between civilians and military personnel, with experts suggesting between five and 40 percent of bomblets do not explode on impact, remaining present on the battlefield for decades.
Beyond the immediate physical danger posed to civilians, "there is also the question of physical access to affected areas for humanitarian organisations," HI's Chapuis told AFP.
The bombs' use can "prevent a lifeline reaching affected populations," he said.
In total, 123 countries have signed the 2008 Oslo Convention banning production, storage, sale and use of cluster munitions.
Major non-signatories include China, Iran, Israel, Russia, Syria, and the United States.
Since their development during World War II, cluster bombs have been used by the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan, and by Israel in Lebanon during fighting against Hezbollah in 2006.
"People are still clearing American cluster munitions in Laos" almost 50 years after the war in neighbouring Vietnam ended, Chapuis said.
The text of the 2008 Convention says cluster bombs "kill or maim civilians, including women and children, obstruct economic and social development... impede post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction (and) delay or prevent the return of refugees and internally displaced persons... for many years after use".
Shipping the weapons to Kyiv would be "escalatory, counterproductive, and only further increase the dangers to civilians caught in combat zones", said Daryl Kimball, director of the U.S.-based Arms Control Association.
"Cluster munitions will not differentiate a Ukrainian soldier from a Russian one," he added. "The effectiveness of cluster munitions is significantly oversold and the impact on non-combatants is widely acknowledged, but too often overlooked".
The Cluster Munition Monitor, a grouping of several specialist humanitarian outfits, in August 2022 noted that Ukraine was the only theatre where the weapons were actively being used -- at the time by the Russian army.
Civilians make up 97 percent of people killed or wounded by cluster bombs, with two-thirds of those victims being children where age data is available.
Around the world, 29 countries or territories are known or believed to remain mined with undetonated bomblets, including 10 signatories to the Oslo Convention which are required by the text to de-mine affected areas.© 2023 AFP
TaiwanIsNotChina
I don't think aid groups have to worry about protecting a country from annihilation.
Eastmann
nice human US cluster bombs.
2020hindsights
You may not have noticed by cluster bombs are already being used in Ukraine - by the Russians. Ukraine will look to use these munitions to clear minefields - areas already dangerous to go into.
ok1517
To all who oppose Ukraine using cluster ammunition against those Russian invaders:
Russia has been and still is using them in Ukraine (video evidence shows it).
Also remember that this will give Ukraine better chances to destroy Russian hard- (and soft-) -ware, thus ending this insane aggressor's war faster.
Ukraine prevails!
falseflagsteve
Banned by most countries and the warmongering US wants to send to another country, defies belief and against their humanitarian ideals which are rubbish anyway as they don’t have any. It’s dog eat dog in the US and this war is proving a marvellous money spinner for the usual culprits.
Last two days we have Zelensky bawling on CNN that his offensive has failed because of the lack of help from abroad, erm how much has been spent and wasted, much better spent on helping the vulnerable in their own countries instead of stoking the fire in this fruitless localised squabble.
Wont change anytime soon when most people just believe what they want to believe.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Every time we are reminded of US hypocrisy, we are also reminded that you have to have principles to violate them. I think Wagner shows what the Russian principles are.
Superlib
American weapons sending invading Russian solders home in body bags, all while I watch from my couch.
4.5 stars, would recommend.
Thuban
These are indiscriminate weapons.
Essentially the same as machine gunning absolutely every person you see in the hope that they might be an enemy soldier with zero regard for the possibility of hitting a civilian.
These bomblets end up in parks, in trees, in gardens, in playgrounds and lay dormant until and unsuspecting child, landscape worker or random person stumbles on them.
The fact that Zelensky is willing to use these on "his people" indicates that he has lost all moral authority in this conflict.
If Zelensky truly considered the civilians in East Ukraine to be his countrymen he would refuse to drop these horrendous bomblets all over East Ukraine.
桜川雪
How are they not surprised? The US is seen by many as the biggest supporter of terrorism and is even considered to have a terrorist organization itself (CIA) that interferes in other elections, instigates coups, and warcrimes over the past 70 years.
Superlib
What if everyone you see is an invading Russian?
BOOM!
桜川雪
So if the bad guy is doing it, the good guy should stoop to that level too? If the bad guy is torturing POWs, should the good guys do that too?
deanzaZZR
When the Secretary of Defense is a former army general you get stupid policy like this.
I guess the American taxpayers will be paying to clean up unexploded cluster bomb ordinance too when the war is over.
Randy Johnson
Something tells me that in the recent past wars in which the US was involved and the US used cluster bombs, the people on the political left ranted about how bad the US was/is for using such devilish weaponry. But now under this current so-called administration they are cheering this full on.
TaiwanIsNotChina
What would be stupid is not exacting the highest price from Russia for their criminality.
Will pale in comparison to what Russia owes to rebuild Ukraine.
bass4funk
Bingo!
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm glad you have such a high expectation of Ukrainian victory but the rest of us want to make sure the job is done.
TaiwanIsNotChina
You'd have to be able to tell them apart from the mines Russia has already littered over southern Ukraine to assign blame.
Alfie Noakes
The Neocons love Ukraine so much they've sent them depleted uranium weapons and now cluster bombs. In a few years it'll be Fallujah 2.0 over there, except the poor Ukrainian children born with horrific birth defects will have the added joy of possibly having their legs blown off every time they walk through a field.
Still, as long as the US munitions makers can show a profit, who cares?
ok1517
桜川雪
... agreed.
Question at the same time: what would your recommendations look like?
The US is running out of artillery shells and will provide Ukraine for the time being with cluster ammunition.
I also hope that this will not be an "ongoing affair"!
What other options are there? Go to PUTAin and ask him to please stop using that kind of ammo?
Well, then we could also ask him to please leave Ukraine, all occupied areas included, present himself to DeHague, pay war reparations, and so on. Good luck with that.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The people that want to see America defeated should really be quiet while the adults are taking care of business.
Thuban
Anti tank mines don't go off when children step on them. And anyways, both sides keep detailed maps of the mines their armies have laid so they can be removed after the war ends.
Cluster bombs fall randomly.
This is the same as the US using agent orange in Vietnam.
Totally indiscriminate, harming everybody and everything and in the end, not changing the course of the war anyways.
These types of weapons are just desperate last ditch let's just randomly attack every living thing in East Ukraine attempt to change the inevitable outcome.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Okay. What about the anti-personnel mines?
Right, I'm sure the Russian notes are thorough /s
nandakandamanda
None of the parties involved has signed any anti-cluster bomb treaty. Russia has been using them on Ukrainian soldiers, inside Ukraine.
The most important part however has been (deliberately?) left out.
Ukraine has repeatedly stated that they want to open up the outer cases for the individual bomblets to drop singly from drones. Without this stated purpose, the article appears inflammatory and designed to provoke indignation.