Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization.
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. The committee said the projects, including a planned new stadium for soccer team Everton, were “detrimental to the site’s authenticity and integrity” and had caused "irreversible loss of attributes conveying the outstanding universal value of the property."
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”
“I’m hugely disappointed and concerned by this decision to delete Liverpool’s World Heritage status, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes,” she said.
Anderson said the city would explore whether it could appeal, “but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city. We have a stunning waterfront and incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.”
Steve Rotheram, mayor of the wider Liverpool region, said the decision was “a retrograde step that does not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground.”
The city that gave birth to The Beatles was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2004, joining sites including India’s Taj Mahal, Egypt’s pyramids and the Tower of London.
But it was placed on the organization’s heritage in danger list in 2012 after concerns modern development was marring the docklands’ historic character.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
17 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”
Agreed.
Who makes these decision?
Luddite
I’m surprised it was on the list in the first place.
Kentarogaijin
It surprises me more that it had been on that list before.
The Avenger
A stadium does not warrant wasting waterfront views - In the stadium you see the stadium. Also, parking and truck access. As for those hideous modernist blocks and portacabin wharves. Yes, well deserved removal.
zichi
There are many iconic buildings. But the waterfront needed development including a new stadium for Everton. It will be built retaining much of the present structures like the dock wall.
Jimizo
Have you been there, sport? One of the finest cities in the UK. Glasgow and Newcastle would be others. London has more of a feeling of a country in itself rather than a city in the UK. As with most places in the south, London also has the unfriendliness and snobbery.
Poor choices of photos in this article.
I’d say Everton’s stadium will add to the attractiveness of the waterfront. Not that I’m biased or anything...
Alfie Noakes
A fine city with some of the best museums I've ever visited.
This decision seems like a punishment for the way Liverpool has redeveloped itself since the 1980s when it was in a terrible state. It's a maritime city in northern Europe and many of the newer waterfront buildings have a distinct Scandinavian feel, which didn't seem out of place at all, certainly not on the bitterly cold day I last visited, when the gale-force winds nearly blew me into Albert Dock.
Jimizo
I was glad to hear they’d pay respects to the surrounding area. Some glitzy, corporate heap on the Dock Road would have been horrible. The blueprints and CG images of the stadium look good. The winds down by the river are bitter in winter though.
zichi
When I was a very young boy my father would take me to the museums on the weekends. We especially liked the Walker Art Gallery.
https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/walker-art-gallery
u_s__reamer
Liverpool doesn't need the imprimatur of UNESCO to develop and modernize. The magnificent restoration of the river front dock complex reminds us of times gone by while the new structures on the waterfront are proof that time does not stand still. As Liverpudlians might say: "Wur's yer white stick, UNESCO?"
kohakuebisu
I like Liverpool, it's a great city, and I'm sure it will survive this.
The situation with the docks is complex. While the old buildings may look nice, it should not be forgotten that the vast majority of the money that developed the area came from the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. Liverpool even had major slave owners as its mayor and MP. Penny Lane, famous in the Beatles' song, is named after a slave trader and arch anti-abolitionist. The slave trade is up there with the greatest crimes in human history and is certainly the biggest one the UK took part in. No-one would knowingly celebrate nice buildings financed by the Jewish Holocaust, so you have to question why its okay to do so for the slave trade. Many country houses in the UK were similarly financed, but the main ports were Liverpool and then Bristol.
Liverpool the city thriving and progressing without such tainted money is worthy of celebration, and a football stadium should be welcomed regardless of whether its architecture reflects what was trendy in the 1700s.
Commodore Perry
kohakuebisuToday 10:53 am JST
Very valid and informing points. Liverpool, and the countries of the UK as a whole, have a longer slave trade history than any place in the Americas. The UK as whole needs to confront more aggressively the history of slavery spawned from its lands.
Interesting that Liverpool's best export, The Beatles, spoke out openly against racism in the US during the 60s. Paul McCartney should get more credit for his efforts.
Jimizo
As do all countries involved.
Your posts remind me very much of another poster who was under the mistaken impression that only the US is criticized for its past with regards to slavery or looks for ways to atone for it. He/she kept repeating this point. He/she was absolutely annihilated by posters with even a passing knowledge. I’ll see if I can find those discussions if you like.
I know you are a huge fan of English football and have obviously read up on the UK.
I can only advise you to read up more about this issue. There is a lot to get through but it’s worthwhile. It’s not at the level of reading something like half of the books written on WW2, but there is plenty there.
Good luck!
Footy season nearly upon us, eh? What do you think of Liverpool and Everton’s chances this year? Do you think Rafa is the man to lead Everton forward?
starpunk
This is dumb.
Yes. The Beatles refused to play in segregated stadium shows. And they spoke out against South African apartheid long before Little Steven did his 'Sun City' project. The Beatles themselves got inspiration from those 50s rock'n'roll records foreign (esp. American) sailors brouught to them. That might not overshadow Liverpool's shameful slave trade past, but isn't the Beatles' influence good enough? Where would our culture be without that, just a bunch of milquetoast namby-pamby Pat Boone types? God forbid!
u_s__reamer
@ kohakuebisu
All fair points, but capitalism was and is the name of the game and we can take it from the Romans that "Man is wolf to Man". The question today is what can mankind do to create a less brutal social order? Corruption and graft undoubtedly fueled the cosmetic surgery of the dockland, but Liverpool is aware of its shameful role in the slave trade and CRT is still an ongoing educational project. Btw the infelicitous choices made concerning the introduction of the new riverfront structures wouldn't be mine and don't reflect my taste in architecture, but dynamite and bulldozers will, when the time comes, easily be able to accommodate the changing tastes of the future citizenry of Liverpool.
Commodore Perry
JimizoToday 02:23 pm JST
I'm only mentioning countries in the UK because this article is about a city there, not other countries. And many UK residents (chiZi) here post daily attacking the US and racism and other cultural wrongs in the society. As an American, I grew up admiring England, so no ill will against any Brits.
I have read a lot about the slavery issue in the UK--I did not know how extensive it was until recently actually. No knock against the UK--just saying I would like to see the issue receive more vigorous attention there, since racism is a problem with all countries involved in the trade slave.
And I just posted about how it is good that the bullying guy, and the guy making Holocaust jokes getting the boot from the Olympics here, and how the world can finally see those dark aspects of Japan society, because some of those behaviors affect people like you and me; so as you can see, I am not focusing on the UK, rather focusing on the ills of US society that affect other societies, but are a little more under the radars in those places.
Looking at Man City as the top team, but I think Liverpool is top 5 at least. Rafa has a long snd storied career in various countries--how does Everton feel about him regretting not going to Newcastle?
zichi
The city has done much to change its slavery history. It built the world's first museum devoted to African slavery. There are about 20 street names associated with the names of slave traders. Instead of removing them, there will be description plagues placed at the street names giving the history of the name and the slave trade.
The city can not remove the past but it's also not ignoring it. It's a shameful history. Liverpool was the European capital of the slave trade from the 1780s right up until slavery was abolished in Britain in 1807.
In 1999, Liverpool City Council passed a formal motion apologising for the city's part in the slave trade.
It was unanimously agreed that Liverpool acknowledges its responsibility for its involvement in three centuries of the slave trade.
The council made an unreserved apology for Liverpool's involvement and the continual effect of slavery on Liverpool's Black communities.