Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Newspapers with Amini, a victim of country's "morality police", are seen in Tehran
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/WANA NEWS AGENCY
world

Fury grows in Iran over woman who died after hijab arrest

0 Comments
DUBAI

Protests persisted on Sunday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules.

Amini, 22, died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week. The case has put a spotlight on women's rights in Iran.

Police rejected suspicions aired on social media that she was beaten, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.

"Authorities have said my daughter suffered from chronic medical conditions. I personally deny such claims as my daughter was fit and had no health problems," Amini's father told pro-reform Emtedad news website on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday around the University of Tehran, shouting "Woman, Life, Freedom", according to online videos.

Reuters could not verify the footage.

Under Iran's sharia, or Islamic law, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes. Offenders face public rebuke, fines or arrest. But in recent months activists have urged women to remove veils despite the hardline rulers' crackdown on "immoral behavior".

By Sunday afternoon the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini had reached 1.63 million mentions on Twitter.

Amini was from the country's Kurdistan region, where there were also protests on Saturday, including at the funeral in her hometown Saqez.

Between 8 to 10 million Kurds live in Iran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have put down unrest in the country’s Kurdish areas for decades, and the hardline judiciary has sentenced many activists to long jail terms or death.

Police repressed the demonstrations in Saqez. According to videos posted online at least one man had a head injury. Reuters could not authenticate the videos.

Behzad Rahimi, a member of parliament for Saqez, told the semi-official ILNA news agency that a few people were wounded at the funeral. "One of them was hospitalised in the Saqez Hospital after being hit in the intestines by ballbearings," he said.

Kurdish rights group Hengaw said, however, that 33 people were injured in Saqez. Reuters could not independently confirm the number.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog