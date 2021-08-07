U.S. and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.
The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on the HV Mercer Street in international waters in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman that killed two people was carried out by an Iranian drone loaded with a military-grade explosive.
“U.S. experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV was produced in Iran,” it said, using the military term for an “unmanned aerial vehicle.”
Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said the attack was “a clear violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.” Iran has denied being involved.
Central Command said the ship had been targeted by three drones but that the first two were unsuccessful. “The investigative team determined that the extensive damage to the Mercer Street ... was the result of a third UAV attack.”
It said the drone attack had caused an approximately 6-foot-diameter hole in the pilot house of the vessel and had badly damaged the interior. It said an analysis of the explosive concluded that the drone had been rigged “to cause injury and destruction.”
Left unsaid in the Central Command report was that the triangle-shaped Delta wing drones used in the Mercer Street attack were also used in 2019 strikes on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, which temporarily halved the kingdom’s production and sent markets spiking.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed those attacks, but the distance from their territory to the two sites hit likely was too great for them to have launched the attacks, analysts said. In January, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard appeared to use the same kind of Delta drones in a drill aired on state television.
Friday's military analysis was released concurrently with a statement from the G-7 foreign ministers condemning the attack that killed a Briton and a Romanian.
“We condemn the unlawful attack committed on a merchant vessel,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement. “This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law.. All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack.”
The ship is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire, and Israel — along with the U.S. and Britain — had previously pointed the finger at Tehran.
In their statement, the G-7 countries said “Iran’s behavior, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security.”
“We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace,” they said.
The ministers called for vessels in the region to be able to “navigate freely in accordance with international law.”
"We will continue to do our utmost to protect all shipping, upon which the global economy depends, so that it is able to operate freely and without being threatened by irresponsible and violent acts," they added.
stormcrow
Expect something soon from the Israelis.
The Avenger
FOUR ships in the Persian gulf have been electronically hijacked.
They have lost steering control.
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ships-off-uae-gulf-oman-warn-lost-control-79241332
RichardPearce
So, the countries that did nothing when the US violated international law by imposing sanctions against Iran all fell in line to blame Iran for something. Soooo surprising. Soòoooo convincing.
Now, when the ICC issues arrest warrants for members of the Israeli regime for war crimes and crimes against humanity, think any of the self righteous supporters of Apartheid will try and enforce them?
Commodore Perry
Amazing how some people will come on here and try and defend Iran for its terrorist acts, yet castigate Americans who were protesting at the Capitol this year.
Israel will take care of Iran if no other country does.
nandakandamanda
This looks like another serious miscalculation by Iran, and the semi-transparent deniability plan is not working either. I think the central government has just about lost any control they ever had over the Revolutionary Guards.
RichardPearce
Being lectured about morality and ethics by supporters of the Israeli regime is like being lectured about truth and honesty by Donald Trump.
PS, the leading supporter and conductor of terrorism in the ME is the Israeli regime with the Saud crime family and the UAE regime tied for second place.
Commodore Perry
RichardPearceToday 04:20 pm JST
Israel? What kind of terrorism? I haven't read in the news of any ships being bombed by Israel.
Or any other terrorist acts by that sovereign peace-seeking nation.
A fly buzzing around someone's head is going to get swatted.
Don't want to feel the wrath of Israel's defense? Leave them alone. Simple.
P. Smith
RichardPearceToday 04:20 pm JST
Well stated.
Commodore Perry
nandakandamandaToday 02:36 pm JST
Well stated.
RichardPearce
Yes, the Israeli regime is well practiced at slaughtering helpless civilians and militias armed with some several generations old designs, indeed they just demonstrated that by racking up another war crime charge in Gaza.
But a resource rich, technicallyadvanced, space capable country with a population that the University of Maryland's Centre for International and Security Studies polling are tired of waiting for the US to abandon its irrationality and support for the Axis of Antidemocracies, and raised amongst the memorials to the dead from America's ruthlessness and arrogance think that it is time to be less polite and patient is a different sort of opponent and even if you refuse to see the facts, those who have a pretty good chance of facing the ICC and becoming official, tried and convicted war criminals do, and will do what they can to keep folks like you from collapsing the Israeli regime by attacking Iran openly.
Commodore Perry
RichardPearceToday 06:24 pm JST
Reminds me of Baghdad Bob, the Minister of Information back in the early 2000s.
P. Smith
RichardPearceToday 06:24 pm JST
Agreed. It’s too bad the US supplies the IDF with so many weapons. The reason it does is a mind of a mind bender given it has to do with the end-times in the Bible. Jewish people don’t fair well in that story.
Randy Johnson
Being lectured about morality and ethics by supporters of the Israeli regime is like being lectured about truth and honesty by Donald Trump.
PS, the leading supporter and conductor of terrorism in the ME is the Israeli regime with the Saud crime family and the UAE regime tied for second place.
Spoken like a true anti-western leftist.
HonestDictator
I don't feel sorry for Iran. I do feel sorry for the Iranians that have to put up with a corrupt regime. For those super focused on Israeli/Iran politics, please explain why the Khamenei of Iran is an estimated billionaire ($100 BILLION or more) through the Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emamwith, but only has an actual net worth of $500,000.