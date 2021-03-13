Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's national flag is displayed at a stall in Hong Kong as residents are asked to show support for controversial election changes seen as stifling dissent in the financial hub Photo: AFP
world

G-7 powers urge China to end 'oppression' in Hong Kong

0 Comments
Washington

Group of Seven powers on Friday demanded that China honor commitments in Hong Kong and end "oppression" against democratic activists after Beijing forced sweeping changes of the city's election system.

Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament on Thursday passed reforms that said that only "patriots" can run the city, which was guaranteed a separate system before Britain handed over control in 1997.

"Such a decision strongly indicates that the authorities in mainland China are determined to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong," Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States as well as the European Union said in a joint statement.

The G-7's top diplomats said they "call on China and the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in Hong Kong's political institutions and end the unwarranted oppression of those who promote democratic values."

"The people of Hong Kong should be trusted to cast their votes in the best interests of Hong Kong. Discussion of differing views, not silencing of them, is the way to secure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong," they said.

Beijing has brushed aside earlier international warnings on Hong Kong and last year pushed through a draconian security bill used to detain activists.

The actions came after Hong Kong was rocked by massive and sometimes violent protests in 2019 against Beijing's encroachment on the financial hub's unique freedoms.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel