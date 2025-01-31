Gabbard faces criticism over Russia, Snowden in intelligence confirmation hearing

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence, attends to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

By Patricia Zengerle and Jonathan Landay

Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of national intelligence, faced harsh criticism of her past defense of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden and comments seen as supportive of Russia at a confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed doubts about the choice of Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat and combat veteran without deep intelligence experience, to serve as the nation's top spy overseeing all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

Senators questioned Gabbard about views seen as echoing Russia's justification of its war against Ukraine, criticism of U.S. involvement in Syria and a 2017 meeting with Moscow-backed former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"You blamed NATO for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. You rejected the conclusion that Assad used chemical weapons in Syria," said Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman.

Gabbard said Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war in Ukraine, although she did not respond directly to a question about how she viewed Russia as a threat to the U.S.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran told Gabbard he wanted to ensure that "in no way does Russia get a pass in either your mind or your heart or in any policy recommendation you would make or not make."

Gabbard responded that she was "offended by that question," and saying, "If confirmed, no country, group or individual will get a pass."

While in the House of Representatives, Gabbard introduced legislation that would have dropped charges against Snowden, a former government contractor who leaked thousands of National Security Agency documents and then fled to Russia.

Gabbard repeatedly declined to answer when asked if she considered Snowden a traitor. "I am focused on the future and how we can prevent something like this from happening again," she said in response to Republican James Lankford.

Her refusal to respond to the same question from Democrat Michael Bennett ignited a harsh response from the lawmaker, who said, "That is not a hard question to answer when the stakes are this high."

Many Republicans, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, have harshly criticized Snowden as a liar and traitor and said he should "rot in jail."

At the hearing, Gabbard said repeatedly that Snowden broke the law, but declined to give a yes or no answer when Warner asked her if she still considered him a hero.

"The fact is, he also, even as he broke the law, released information that exposed egregious, illegal and unconstitutional programs that are happening within our government that led to serious reforms," Gabbard said.

Snowden, who has remained in Russia, commented sarcastically on the hearing. "Tell them I harmed national security and the sweet, soft feelings of staff. In D.C., that's what passes for the pledge of allegiance," he posted on X.com.

Trump's announcement of Gabbard in November sent shockwaves through the national security establishment, adding to concerns that the sprawling intelligence community will become politicized under a second Trump administration.

'UNCONVENTIONAL' VIEWS

Cotton backed Gabbard even before the hearing. "I support Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination," Cotton told Fox News. "I’ve been working with her to move towards confirmation, and I look forward to working with her for four years."

Cotton's support does not mean Gabbard will win committee support. It has nine Republicans and eight Democrats, meaning one Republican "no" could force Cotton to take the unusual step of sending the nomination to the full Senate without committee backing.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 to become an independent. She backed Trump and joined the Republican Party in 2024.

In remarks opening the hearing, Cotton called some of Gabbard's views "unconventional," but said, "Maybe Washington could use a little more unconventional thinking."

Gabbard has also taken positions that worry senators from both parties concerned that government programs to thwart foreign attackers, including those exposed by Snowden, violate Americans' right to privacy.

Gabbard once sought to repeal Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a government authority that raises privacy concerns, but reversed her stance after she was nominated for the intelligence post.

Some Trump nominees have sailed to confirmation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, then a Republican senator, was confirmed unanimously on Jan. 20, the day Trump was inaugurated.

But others have struggled.

Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth was confirmed as secretary of defense. But he was only the second cabinet pick ever to require a tie-breaking vote from the vice president after three Republicans - Senators Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski - joined Democrats opposing him.

Collins, who has not said how she would vote on Gabbard, is a senior member of the intelligence committee. Among other things, she questioned Gabbard during the hearing about her views on Snowden.

In the full Senate, if Democrats unite against Gabbard as expected, she can afford to lose the backing of only three of Trump's Republicans to become DNI.

Gabbard faced a second, classified, session with the committee later on Thursday. Cotton said he wanted the panel to vote as quickly as possible.

