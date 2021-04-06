Florida Republican Rep Gaetz says he won't resign over 'false' sex allegations

Rep Matt Gaetz said Monday he will not leave Congress and denied that he “slept with” an underage girl, suggesting that accusations against him by political foes stem from anger that he “loathes the swamp.”
In a column appearing in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, the embattled Florida Republican predicted that “some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" will call for him to step down.
“No, I am absolutely not resigning," he wrote Monday in one of his first public comments about the allegations.
Gaetz, starting his fifth year in Congress, has been battling to preserve his political career since reports last week that he is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. An aggressive and high-profile ally of Donald Trump, Gaetz has so far received almost no public support from his congressional Republican colleagues and none from the former president.
The 38-year-old Gaetz is under scrutiny by federal prosecutors over whether he had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws. That's according to people familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.
Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crimes, denied the accusations Monday.
“First, I have never, ever paid for sex," he wrote. “And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old."
Engaged since New Year's Eve, he wrote, “My lifestyle of yesteryear may be different from how I live now, but it was not and is not illegal."
Gaetz used his column to attack Democrats, news organizations and others, saying his enemies are “just repeating false allegations about a congressman who loathes the swamp and fights both sides of it on a daily basis.”
He also predicted, “I’m sure some partisan crooks in Merrick Garland’s Justice Department want to pervert the truth and the law to go after me."
The FBI, the Biden administration's Justice Department and “the Cheney political dynasty" were among the entities Gaetz accused of unjustly targeting him.
The Justice Department investigation began last year while Trump was still president. Gaetz helped lead an unsuccessful battle in January to depose Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from her job as No. 3 House GOP leader. Days earlier, she was among just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump.
Gaetz's article was published the same day a former congressional aide told reporters he was interviewed last week by the FBI. Nathan Nelson, a military adviser who left Gaetz's office in October, said he was questioned about whether he'd left that job because he knew of Gaetz's “involvement in illegal activities."
“I’m here this morning to state that nothing could be farther from the truth. Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz's staff had any knowledge of illegal activities,” Nelson said at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Nelson provided no specific details about the FBI's questioning. Without detailing them, he said he believes the charges against Gaetz are false.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Why aren’t all republicans demanding an investigation? Not a peep from any of them.
Gaetz deserves the presumption of innocence, but there needs to be an investigation.
GdTokyo
Matt, winner of “America’s most punchable face” award is well and truly screwed. The Feds have app transactions and testimony from witnesses.
In truly Trumpian fashion, he left a radio-active evidence trail that can be seen with the naked eye from space.
When Tucker Carlson throws you under the bus, you are indeed friendless. Matt, you won’t do well in prison.
GdTokyo
@P,
You notice not a peep of defense either apart from “Gym” Jordan and MTG? Deep down they’ve always hated him and cannot wait for him to self-emoluate. They just don’t say it out loud.
ulysses
I look forward to seeing him getting arrested as a sitter house member. Will be an apt reflection on the GOP.
P. Smith
Yup. Silence in the face of repugnance is complicity.
GdTokyo
It’s the Right’s Anthony Weiner only Anthony didn’t (allegedly) have actual sex with minors. Plus trafficking and Estacy!
Party of family values indeed.
Bob Fosse
I demand a full investigation! Oh there is one? Great.
A 10-foot pole doesn’t seem long enough for his old pals. He sure was angry about that Hunter thing, what was that, haven’t heard anything about it recently.
PTownsend
Innocent until proven guilty. Hopefully his fellow Republicans will allow a proper investigation to be conducted.
Mighty partisan of you, Matt. The investigation was started by Trump's boy Bill Barr during your Trump's reign.
The Avenger
Matt Gaetz, poster boy of the Trump legacy.
Even before this scandal was revealed, I knew he was a filthy person because when he opens his mouth, only trash spews out.