Gangs strike in Haiti's heartland as hundreds flee under heavy gunfire

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO

Heavily armed gangs struck the city of Mirebalais in central Haiti on Monday, seizing control of a local prison as hundreds of people fled the area under gunfire.

Local media reported that gang members released dozens of inmates in the large-scale attack targeting parts of Mirebalais, located just 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

In a video posted on social media, a man is seen hoisting an automatic rifle as people around him yelled, “We broke out the prisoners!” Soon after, they began chanting, “They can’t stop us!”

Mirebalais officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Vant Bèf Info, an online news site, reported that authorities closed schools in the area and that a self-defense group helped police fight back gangs seeking to control the entire city.

A spokesman for Haiti’s National Police did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Fedlin Jean, a journalist with Radio Vision 2000, reported that gunmen attacked before dawn.

“The people of Mirebalais did their best to defend Mirebalais but couldn’t resist the attack,” he said.

Jean reported that at least two civilians who were part of a vigilante group were injured and that several suspected gang members were killed.

“Mirebalais emptied out,” he said, adding that people fled to a nearby town as gangs burned homes, cars and buildings.

Jean said that for the past three months, the people of Mirebalais have asked authorities to deploy more police because they heard rumors of an imminent attack.

He said suspected gang members wore red T-shirts emblazoned with the names “Taliban” and “Mawozo” in the back.

Taliban is the name of a gang led by Jeff Larose that operates in areas including Canaan in Port-au-Prince. Mawozo refers to the 400 Mawozo, gang, which roughly translated means 400 Simpletons. It is led by Joseph Wilson, best known as Lanmo Sanjou, which loosely translated means “death doesn’t have a date.”

Both gangs are part of a powerful coalition known as “Viv Ansanm,” which formed in September 2023 and was blamed for large-scale attacks last year that eventually forced Ariel Henry to resign as prime minister. The coalition also has been accused of launching continuous attacks in Port-au-Prince this year.

Local media reported that gangs on Monday also attacked the nearby town of Saut-d’Eau, located just west of Mirebalais. It is considered a sacred place with a lush waterfall that attracts thousands of Haitians every year for a Vodou-Catholic pilgrimage.

SPNH-17, a Haitian police union, wrote on X on Monday morning that it was “launching an urgent appeal on the serious situation unfolding” in Mirebalais and Saut-d’Eau. It asked that authorities make all resources available “to avoid losing more territory to the gangs.”

“Sodo and Mibalè must not fall!” the union wrote, referring to the names of both towns in Haitian Creole.

Diego Da Rin, an analyst with International Crisis Group, said Monday’s attack on Mirebalais appeared to be more violent than previous ones. He warned that gangs are extending their power beyond Port-au-Prince and forcing security forces to respond simultaneously to an increasing number of attacks.

“This strategy of multiplying battlefronts will make it easier for them to storm the areas of the capital that are still not under their control, as it seems their goal is to overthrow the government and seize power,” he said.

Gangs currently control an estimated 85% of Port-au-Prince.

