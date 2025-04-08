 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Garbage Strike
An aerial view of furniture and uncollected refuse bags in east Birmingham, England, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, amid an ongoing refuse workers' strike in the city. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
world

Garbage piles up on streets of UK's second-largest city after monthlong sanitation strike

0 Comments
By BRIAN MELLEY
LONDON

There is a stink rising over the United Kingdom's second-largest city.

Garbage has piled up for a month in Birmingham during a dispute between the city and its trash collectors. It is a sore sight for eyes and offensive to the nose. Mountains of garbage are said to be visible from space and people have complained of seeing rats as big as cats in the refuse.

“You can see the juice flowing out of the bags onto the road. It stinks," Naeem Yousef said. “It’s bringing down the areas. People are saying, ‘Look at these areas, how dirty these people are.'”

Talks on Monday failed to reach an agreement but were scheduled to resume Tuesday as the strike enters its fifth week.

Members of Unite, the union representing garbage truck workers, walked off the job March 11 over the elimination of a job position and painful pay cuts. The council said it's made a reasonable offer, that cuts would only affect a small number of jobs and the jobs being eliminated are unnecessary.

The Labour-run Birmingham City Council is effectively bankrupt because of a settlement over historic pay discrimination. As a result, it’s had to make significant budget cuts of 300 million pounds ($383 million) over two years and is only providing services required by law, including waste collection.

As heaps of black bags littered sidewalks with their contents spilling out of holes chewed by critters, the city council declared a major incident to bring in additional cleanup crews and vehicles.

Photos on news sites and social media show furniture, mattresses and car bumpers illegally dumped alongside bulging trash bags. In one neighborhood, garbage sacks were set ablaze.

The U.K.'s Labour government has come under fire from opposition parties because of the problem, but Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister, told members of the House of Commons that it's a local issue and the government was pressing the two sides to reach an agreement.

“Our priority is tackling the misery and disruption for residents," Angela Rayner said. “It is essential to protect public health by tackling the backlog of waste."

Kevin Hollinrake, a Conservative member of Parliament, said the situation was “a national embarrassment” and could become a public health emergency with warm temperatures forecast later in the week.

Birmingham, a city of more than 1 million residents 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London in the Midlands of England, has been here before. A garbage strike in 2017 brought similar chaos and lasted seven weeks in the heat of summer.

Picketing workers have been blamed for blocking dump trucks from leaving depots until police stepped in. But even with some trucks rolling, the immense quantity of refuse is overwhelming and options for residents to get rid of their waste are limited and time-consuming.

Drone footage on the BBC that was shot Friday showed a mile-long traffic backup to a mobile dump site.

Vanita Patel said she was depositing her garbage in relatives' bins outside Birmingham. Yousef, meanwhile, removed the equipment from his work van to deliver his rubbish and that of his neighbors to a local dump site, where he had to make an appointment.

“It’s like winning a lottery now to try and get a booking,” he said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog