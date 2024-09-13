Deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school draws global condemnation

UNRWA said six of its staffers were killed at the Nuseirat school, the deadliest single incident for its team

Israel faced international condemnation Thursday after a strike killed 18 people at a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, where the Israeli military said it targeted Hamas militants.

The attack flattened part of the U.N.-run Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat on Wednesday, leaving only a charred heap of rebar and concrete.

"For the fifth time, Israeli forces bombed the UNRWA-run Al-Jawni School, killing 18 citizens," Gaza civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal wrote on Telegram, referring to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA later said six of its staff had been killed in two Israeli strikes on the school and its surroundings, calling it the highest death toll among its team in a single incident.

"Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people," it said on X. "Schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times, they are not a target."

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres branded the strike "totally unacceptable". His spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that women and children were also among the 18 dead.

The Israeli military said it had conducted a "precise strike" on Hamas militants within the school grounds. It did not elaborate on the outcome, but said "numerous steps" were taken to reduce the risk to civilians.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was "outraged" by the deaths and that the strikes showed a "disregard of the basic principles" of international humanitarian law.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "We need to see humanitarian sites protected, and that's something that we continue to raise with Israel".

Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said UNRWA had not provided the names of its killed workers, "despite repeated requests".

He said a military inquiry found that "a significant number of the names (of the dead) that have appeared in the media and on social networks are Hamas terrorist operatives".

In response, UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma said the agency was "not aware of any such requests", that it provided Israel each year with a list of its staff and that it "called repeatedly" on Israel and Palestinian militants "to never use civilian facilities for military or fighting purposes".

She said the agency was "not in a position to determine" if the school had been used by Hamas for military purposes, but UNRWA had "repeatedly called for independent investigations" into "these very serious claims".

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said the school was "no longer a school" and had become "a legitimate target" because it was used by Hamas to launch attacks.

UNRWA, which coordinates nearly all aid into Gaza, has been in crisis since Israel accused a dozen of its 30,000 employees of being involved in the October 7 attacks that sparked the war.

The U.N. immediately fired the implicated staff members, and a probe found some "neutrality related issues" but stressed Israel had not provided evidence for its main allegations.

Survivors of the strike scrambled to recover bodies and belongings from the rubble, saying they had to step over "shredded limbs".

"I can hardly stand up," a man holding a plastic bag of human remains told AFP.

"We've been going through hell for 340 days now," he said.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said after the school strike that at least 220 members of the agency's staff had been killed in the war.

"Humanitarian staff, premises & operations have been blatantly & unabatedly disregarded since the beginning of the war", he said on X.

Across Gaza, many school buildings have been repurposed to shelter displaced families, with the vast majority of the territory's 2.4 million people repeatedly uprooted by the war.

A U.N. report published Thursday found that Gaza's economy was now less than one-sixth of the size it had been in 2022.

"It will take decades to bring Gaza back to where it was in October 2023",

U.N. Trade and Development economist Mutasim Elagraa warned: "It will take decades to bring Gaza back to where it was in October 2023."

In Gaza City, civil defense spokesman Bassal said two children were among seven people killed in two strikes in the Zeitun neighborhood, while two people were killed in the Jabalia camp.

Medical sources said five people were killed in strikes in the southern province of Khan Yunis.

The bloodshed shows no signs of abating despite months of ceasefire negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

A Hamas delegation met Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Doha on Wednesday, the Palestinian Islamists said, though there was no indication of a breakthrough.

Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The count includes hostages killed in captivity.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said that the head of the elite Unit 8200, responsible for signals intelligence, Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, would resign over the failure to prevent the attack.

Israel's retaliation has killed at least 41,118 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The U.N. human rights office says most of the dead have been women or children.

© 2024 AFP