 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinian women walk among piles of rubble and damaged buildings in Gaza City
Palestinian women walk among piles of rubble and damaged buildings, in Gaza City, November 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas Image: Reuters/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
world

Gaza talks at critical moment, ceasefire not complete, Qatar's prime minister says

0 Comments
DOHA

Negotiations on consolidating the U.S.-backed truce in the war in Gaza are at a "critical" moment, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Saturday.

Mediators are working to force the next phase of the ceasefire forward, al-Thani, whose country has been a key mediator in the war, said during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

Violence has subsided but not stopped since the Gaza truce took effect on October 10, and at least seven people were reported killed on Saturday.

"We are at a critical moment. It's not yet there. So what we have just done is a pause," al-Thani said.

"We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire. A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces - (until) there is stability back in Gaza, people can go in and out - which is not the case today."

Negotiations on the next stages of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave have been continuing.

On Thursday, an Israeli delegation held talks in Cairo with mediators on the return of the last hostage held in Gaza, which would complete an initial part of Trump's plan.

Since the truce started, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and 27 bodies in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners.

Israel said this week it would open the Rafah Crossing for exit through Egypt soon, and that it would allow entry through Rafah into Gaza once the last remaining deceased hostage was returned.

Trump's plan calls for an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza, overseen by an international "board of peace" and backed by an international security force. Agreeing on the makeup and mandate of that force has been particularly challenging.

Although fighting has diminished, Israel has continued to attack Gaza and demolish what it says is Hamas infrastructure. Hamas and Israel have traded blame for violations.

Palestinian local health authorities said that Israeli fire had killed seven people in Beit Lahiya, Jabalia and Zeitoun in northern Gaza on Saturday, including a 70-year-old woman who died due to a drone strike.

The Israeli military said that in two separate incidents on Saturday, forces deployed in northern Gaza behind the so-called yellow line of withdrawal agreed in the ceasefire had fired on Palestinian militants who crossed the line, killing three.

The military was unaware of any drone strike, a spokesperson said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo