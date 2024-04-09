Gaza truce talks still deadlocked; Netanyahu sets date for Rafah offensive

Hamas rejected an Israeli ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo, a senior Hamas official said on Monday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set for an invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians.
Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday for talks that included Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as CIA Director William Burns.
Burn's presence underlined rising pressure from Israel's main ally the U.S. for a deal that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza and get aid to Palestinian civilians left destitute by six months of conflict.
But senior Hamas official Ali Baraka told Reuters: "We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of. The politburo met today and decided this."
Another Hamas official had earlier told Reuters that no progress had been made in the negotiations.
"There is no change in the position of the occupation (Israel) and therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks," the Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. "There is no progress yet."
Details of the proposal were not immediately known.
In Jerusalem on Monday, a day after Israeli forces pulled back from some areas of southern Gaza, Netanyahu said he had received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo.
"We are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.
"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date." He did not specify the date.
Rafah is the last refuge for Palestinian civilians displaced by relentless Israeli bombardments that have flattened their home neighborhoods. It is also the last significant redoubt of Hamas combat units, Israel says.
More than one million people are crammed into the southern city in desperate conditions, short of food, water and shelter, and foreign governments and organizations have urged Israel against storming Rafah for fears of a bloodbath.
Hundreds of residents who had been living in tents in Rafah ventured back to their devastated home areas on Monday following the Israeli pullback. Some rode on donkey carts, rickshaws and open-deck vehicles while some just walked.
"It is a shock, a shock ... the destruction is unbearable," said resident Mohammed Abou Diab. "I am going to my house and I know that it is destroyed. I am going to remove the rubble to get a shirt out," he added.
Palestinian medical officials said their teams had recovered more than 80 bodies from areas where the soldiers operated in the past months.
Western powers have voiced concern over the high Palestinian civilian death toll and the humanitarian crisis arising from Israel's military onslaught to destroy Hamas in the densely populated Gaza Strip.
Some 33,207 Palestinians have been killed in six months of conflict, Gaza's health ministry said in an update on Monday. Most of the enclave's 2.3 million people are homeless and many at risk of famine.
Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel in the cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that triggered the conflict, according to Israeli tallies. The Israeli army says over 600 of its soldiers have been killed in combat since.
SOME PROGRESS?
In Washington, a White House spokesperson said the U.S. hoped to secure a hostage release deal as soon as possible since it would also lead to a ceasefire of around six weeks.
At the weekend, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the Cairo talks as the closest the sides have come to a deal since a short-lived November truce under which Hamas freed nearly half of its hostages.
Of the 253 people Hamas seized on Oct 7, 133 hostages remain captive. Negotiators have spoken of around 40 going free in the first stage of a prospective deal.
Earlier on Monday, two Egyptian security sources and state-run Al-Qahera News said some progress had been made in the Cairo talks. They said both sides had made concessions that could lead to a deal for a three-stage truce, with the release of any remaining Israeli hostages and a long-term ceasefire addressed in the second stage.
The concessions relate to freeing of hostages and Hamas' demand for return of displaced residents to northern Gaza, they said. Mediators suggested the return could be monitored by an Arab force in the presence of Israeli security deployments that would later be pulled back, they added.
Delegations left Cairo and consultations were expected to continue within 48 hours, the sources and Al-Qahera said.
'MAIN DEMANDS'
However, a Palestinian official close to mediation efforts told Reuters that deadlock continued over Israel's refusal to end the war, withdraw forces from Gaza, allow all civilians to return to their homes and lift a 17-year-old blockade to allow speedy reconstruction of the coastal enclave.
These steps took precedence over Israel's prime demand for a release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Regarding the exchange of prisoners, Hamas was and is willing to be more flexible, but there is no flexibility over our...main demands," he said.
Israel has ruled out ending the war shortly or withdrawing from Gaza, saying its forces will not relent until Hamas no longer controls Gaza or threatens Israel militarily.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
6 Comments
sakurasuki
14 thousands of 33 thousands that died were children, that already started from October 7th until now.
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2024/04/361883/israel-killed-over-14-000-children-in-gaza-since-october-7
.
So occupier's genocide methods is killed 76 children/day. In normal life even one-two children being died from unnatural cause will be a big news. However for occupier it just another day for doing genocide.
,
Many of them will die to famine and malnutrition.
https://www.aljazeera.com/features/longform/2024/3/26/they-scream-in-hunger-how-israel-is-starving-palestinians-in-gaza
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/interactive/2024/gaza-food-famine-malnutrition-children-aid/
.
Which just another occupier tactic, cut next generation of Palestine to live.
GuruMick
Hamas not defeated. Hostages not rescued. Israeli politics a dog fight. Israeli people calling for new approach and fresh elections.
Meanwhile , Australia has commissioned an Air Force Marshall, to commence an enquiry into the IDF killing of Australian aid worker.
Nicaragua accusing Germany of war crimes in its support of Israel.
German arms exports to Israel on a growth trajectory.
Nothing left of Gaza after months of brutal bombardment.
Time for an end to this madness.
This is the civilised world in the 21st Century.
Aly Rustom
sakurasuki and GuruMick- Well said.
Sanjinosebleed
These war criminals need to be sent to The Hague! Collective punishment is a war crime not ifs of buts!
itsonlyrocknroll
"We are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.
"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date." He did not specify the date.
If these public statements indicative of intent, to be taken at face value, then this whole "Gaza truce talks" is a cruel deception, an appalling façade.
Maybe some hope would reveal itself if the remaining Hostages were released.
It will take some convincing that the US Government are not hand in glove with Netanyahu.
A game of charades with the lives of Palestinians holed up within Rafah UN refugee camps.
Ricky Kaminski13
Another day another screaming match. Eat, sleep, repeat. Convincing no one but yourselves of your holy views on the way things should be with your unfathomable expertise on history, ethics, religion, conflict resolution, military strategy, regional politics, global power shifts, aid, weapons, Islam, the left/right dichotomy and whatever other devastatingly insightful knowledge you feel the need to share with us. Like a moth to the virtue signaling flame, it must be so hard to resist.
Mutual disgust here is pretty guaranteed, as either side of this ideologically captured fence doesn’t seem to want to give an inch. The more you guys push in one direction the more you make us dig down in ours. There is nothing being solved here, just a daily scorn frenzy. The moderators sit back and watch us take the bait like rats in a cage, fight it out, then shut it down for the day once they’ve had their feed.
Happy times fellas. See yaz the morrow!