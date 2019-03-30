Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This combination of file photos shows George Clooney in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2019, left, and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in Brussels on Oct. 18, 2018. Clooney is calling for the boycott of nine hotels in the U.S. and Europe with ties to Sultan Bolkiah, who's country will implement Islamic criminal laws in April 2019 to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death. (AP Photo/Willy Sanjuan and Francisco Seco, File)
George Clooney calls for boycott of hotels over Brunei's anti-gay law

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

George Clooney is calling for the boycott of nine hotels in the U.S. and Europe with ties to the sultan of Brunei, which next month will implement Islamic criminal laws to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death.

The Hollywood actor wrote Thursday in Deadline Hollywood: "Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?"

He writes that you can't shame "murderous regimes," but you can shame "the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them."

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah rules the oil-rich monarchy with full executive authority, and the hotels are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency. An email seeking comment was sent to the agency Friday.

The hotels are The Dorchester and Coworth Park in the U.K.; Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles; Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris; Hotel Eden in Rome; and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan.

The new laws take effect April 3.

1 Comment
Go ahead, just means more room available for 1.5 billion Muslims, and a few right wing nutjobs like me.

I'd like a comprehensive list of the hotels so I can book comfortably knowing I won't have to share the breakfast buffet with some nagging liberal.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

