George W Bush says Russia meddled in 2016 US election

Former President George W Bush said on Thursday that "there's pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the 2016 American presidential election, forcefully rebutting fellow Republican Donald Trump's denials of Moscow trying to affect the vote.
While never mentioning President Trump by name, Bush appeared to be pushing back on Trump's attempts to have warmer relations with Russia, as well as his comments on immigration.
The White House did not immediately comment on Bush's remarks.
"There's pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled," Bush said at a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. "Whether they affected the outcome is another question."
Bush also said that "it's problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results."
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Numerous investigations are under way to determine whether Trump's campaign aided the Kremlin in its efforts.
Trump has repeatedly denied any "collusion" with Russia.
Speaking of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bush called him "zero-sum."
"He's got a chip on his shoulder," Bush said of Putin. "The reason he does is because of the demise of the Soviet Union troubles him. Therefore, much of his moves (are) to regain Soviet hegemony."
Bush also stressed the need to back NATO and other alliances the U.S. has with the world.
Putin "is pushing, constantly pushing, probing weaknesses," the former president said. "That's why NATO is very important."
Bush also criticized Trump's decision to scrap a program implemented by former President Barack Obama's administration that allows young immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who were brought here as children to remain in America.
"America's their home," the 43rd American president said. "They've got to get it fixed."
Bush acknowledged that he tried to overhaul America's "broken" immigration system, but failed.
"There are people willing to do jobs that Americans won't do," he said. "Americans don't want to pick cotton at 105 degrees (Fahrenheit), but there are people who want put food on their family's tables and are willing to do that. We ought to say thank you and welcome them."
Bush in 2008 became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the UAE. He spoke Thursday at a summit in Abu Dhabi put on by the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California.
He made his comments while in a conversation with Michael Milken, known as the king of high-risk "junk" bonds in the 1980s. Milken pleaded guilty to securities-law violations in 1990 and served 22 months in prison. He agreed in a settlement with the SEC to a lifetime ban from the securities industry and paid a $200 million fine.
Milken, who is a prostate cancer survivor, and his family have given hundreds of millions of dollars away in recent decades. Forbes magazine estimates Milken, 71, is now worth some $3.6 billion.
cla68
The left now likes Bush.
PTownsend
Translation: the Bush family and their fellow oil-igarchs are competing with Putin and his oil-garchs for even greater control over the world's oil and gas.
No doubt GW Bush was in Abu Dhabi visiting his family's - for three generations - oil pals there. He has more in common with Gulf sheikhs, kings and princes than he does with 99.9% of Americans. Same with Trump.
CrazyJoe
You know the administration is bad when you're actually missing W. as POTUS.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Some people earn greatness others get it as a graduation present.
Serrano
Does Bush have any evidence to back up what he's saying? Nah...
Oh my...
The Clintons Received Millions from Moscow, According to FBI Informant, on Uranium One Deal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9LIvMkTHG4
CrazyJoe
The Russians clearly meddled in our elections. Everyone knows it. The only question is the extent and if they colluded with the Trump campaign, using targeted propaganda based on voter registration data...
I think they probably did... but who knows.
What I do know, is this Administration has clearly not been doing anything to stop the Russians from doing this type of thing again - which should trouble EVERY American, if you are for or against Trump.
Tommy Jones
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win.
Nope.
I did love the shirtless lad in a leather jacket though. A bit of exposed nipple increases everyone's credibility. He he!
dcog9065
Just go away already GW, it's precisely because of this moron that the GFC happened and led to the events that got Trump elected in the first place