Georgia sandwich shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

WOODSTOCK, Ga

Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop were fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John's restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it. The other workers watch and laugh. A “Happy 4th of July” banner appears across the bottom of the video. The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views. Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident, calling the video hateful and racist.

Jimmy John’s condemned the video in a statement on Twitter.

“We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form,” the company commented under the video, which was shared by a Twitter user Sunday. “The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand.”

