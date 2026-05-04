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German Chancellor Merz and Health Minister Warken give a statement after a cabinet meeting, in Berlin
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looks on as he and Health Minister Nina Warken (not pictured) give a statement after a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen Image: Reuters/Liesa Johannssen
world

German chancellor downplays row with Trump after troop drawdown announced

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BERLIN

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he must accept that President Donald Trump does not share ‌his opinions in order to work with the United States within NATO, but stressed there was no link between their rift and a planned ‌troop drawdown.

Merz dismissed suggestions that his criticism ⁠of U.S. war planning in Iran had sparked ⁠Washington's Friday ⁠announcement that the U.S. would reduce its military presence ‌in Germany, its largest European base, by 5,000 soldiers, and repeated ⁠his commitment to the ⁠transatlantic alliance.

Merz had questioned whether Trump had an exit plan for the Middle East and said the U.S. was being "embarrassed" in talks with Iran. Trump later called Merz ⁠an "ineffectual" leader.

"I have to accept that the American ⁠president has a different view on ‌these issues than we do. But that does not change the fact that I remain convinced that the Americans are important partners for us," Merz told public broadcaster ARD ‌in an interview aired on Sunday.

Asked whether U.S. plans to reduce its troop presence in Germany had anything to do with the spat between the two leaders, Merz said, "There is no connection."

Trump called for a reduced U.S. military presence in Germany already during his first ​term and has repeatedly called on Europeans to take greater responsibility for their own security.

Friday's announcement is also ‌seen as a cancellation of a plan under Joe Biden's administration to deploy a U.S. battalion with long-range Tomahawk missiles to Germany.

This is a blow ‌to Berlin, which had pushed for the move as ⁠a powerful deterrent against ⁠Russia, while the Europeans develop such ​weapons of their own.

Merz said Trump had never ⁠committed to this ‌plan and that it was unlikely the U.S. ​would give up such weapons systems, adding, "If I'm not mistaken, the Americans don't have enough themselves at the moment."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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