Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Russia Ukraine War
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius addresses the media during a press statement in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 3, 2024. German authorities say they are investigating after an audio recording was published in Russia in which German military officers purportedly discussed support for Ukraine, including the potential use of Taurus long-range cruise missiles. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
world

German defense minister said leaked audio is part of Russia's 'information war' against West

0 Comments
WARSAW, Poland

Germany's defense minister on Sunday described Russia's leak of a conversation by ranking German military officers to be part of Russia's “information war” against the West, and that the aim was to create discord within Germany.

In the audio recording leaked by Russian state media on Friday, German military officers can be heard discussing support for Ukraine, including the potential use of Taurus missiles.

The audio was leaked on the same day that late opposition politician Alexei Navalny was laid to rest after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the timing was not a coincidence.

“It is part of an information war that Putin is waging. There is absolutely no doubt about that,” he said. “It is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation. It is about division. It is about undermining our resolve.”

Speaking at a news briefing in Berlin, Pistorius added: "Accordingly, we should react in a particularly level-headed manner, but no less resolutely.”

In the 38-minute recording, military officers discuss the question of how the Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Ukraine. The audio was leaked as a debate has been taking place in Germany over whether to supply the missiles.

“This is clearly about undermining our unity,” Pistorius said.

Ukraine has been asking for them as it faces setbacks on the battlefield after two years of war, and with military aid from the United States being held up in Congress.

Earlier this week, Scholz said he remains reluctant to send the Taurus missiles to Ukraine, pointing to a risk of Germany becoming directly involved in the war. His hesitancy is a source of friction in his three-party coalition and also annoyed Germany’s conservative opposition.

But in the purported audio recording, German officers discuss the theoretical possibility of the missiles being used in Ukraine.

Pistorius said the officers made clear at all times in the recording that "the line of war participation ... would not be crossed.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo