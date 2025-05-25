 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium EU Defense
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
world

German defense minister says draft could return if volunteer numbers fall short

0 Comments
BERLIN

Germany may reinstate compulsory military service if a revamped volunteer system fails to meet recruitment goals, the defense minister said in comments published Saturday.

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, Boris Pistorius laid out a timeline for Germany’s new military service model, which aims to bolster the understrength army. The initial program will rely on voluntary enlistment, but Pistorius warned that could change.

“If the time comes when we have more capacity available than voluntary registrations, then a decision may be made to make recruitment mandatory. That is the roadmap,” he said.

He said the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz is moving quickly on a new military service bill and hopes it will come into force as early as January 2026.

The debate over reinstating conscription in Germany has been intensifying as concerns rise about national defense readiness and evolving security threats in Europe.

Germany suspended its draft in 2011, but has struggled to meet troop targets as defense demands grow following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Pistorius also said the military service plan would include efforts to reactivate more reservists.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog