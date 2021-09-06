Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

German Foreign Ministry says ambassador to China has died

4 Comments
BEIJING

Germany's new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a short statement the Foreign Ministry said Jan Hecker, Merkel's former foreign policy adviser, had died only a few days after taking up his new office.

“It is with deep sadness and dismay that we have learned of the death of the German ambassador in China, Prof. Dr. Jan Hecker," the ministry said in a statement on its website. “Our thoughts in these moments are with his family and the people close to him.”

The ministry gave no further details as to when Hecker, 54, died nor where.

Hecker, who became ambassador in August, was married and had three children, according to his biography on the Foreign Ministry website.

4 Comments
Why is this a news story on the Japan Today? I can understand it being a news story in English-language China media or Chinese-orientated German media, but it isn't really relevant here unless there is some foul play at hand.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

@Ubesh It is under the World News Section so I can't see why you have a problem with it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well, as a German in Japan I think it’s quite relevant news, and reading it I found quickly a minimum of two reasons to consider it as such.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

There are news on American politics or American baseball on this website so why not on Germany?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

